Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC Joins The National Van Lines Agent Network
Mesa, AZ, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines is thrilled to announce the addition of Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC to its agent network. Based in Mesa, Arizona, the company brings more than 20 years of experience to the network, a fleet of approximately 25 trucks, and two warehouse locations to the network.
Founded in 2005 by CEO Justin Hart, Just-In Time has grown steadily while building its reputation around professionalism, reliability, and customer care. The company’s approach also reflects a strong commitment to responsive communication and attention to detail throughout the moving process. This is reflected in their impressive 4.9 rating on Google, and an A+ rating with the BBB.
“We are excited about the partnership with National Van Lines and see it as a strategic opportunity to expand our interstate capabilities while continuing to build on the strong foundation we’ve created locally,” said Hart. “What has been most rewarding over the years is seeing the people on our team grow and develop both personally and professionally. Just-In Time has become a place where individuals can build long-term careers, and we take a great deal of pride in that.”
Just-In Time has also made community involvement a key part of its mission. Through partnerships with organizations such as Move For Hunger and the Salvation Army, the company has helped transport more than eight million pounds of food since 2020. They also continue to support initiatives focused on food insecurity, housing insecurity, and youth development throughout the state of Arizona.
The addition of Just-In Time strengthens National Van Lines’ presence in Arizona and supports the company’s continued commitment to dependable service through strong, community-focused agency partners.
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Founded in 2005 by CEO Justin Hart, Just-In Time has grown steadily while building its reputation around professionalism, reliability, and customer care. The company’s approach also reflects a strong commitment to responsive communication and attention to detail throughout the moving process. This is reflected in their impressive 4.9 rating on Google, and an A+ rating with the BBB.
“We are excited about the partnership with National Van Lines and see it as a strategic opportunity to expand our interstate capabilities while continuing to build on the strong foundation we’ve created locally,” said Hart. “What has been most rewarding over the years is seeing the people on our team grow and develop both personally and professionally. Just-In Time has become a place where individuals can build long-term careers, and we take a great deal of pride in that.”
Just-In Time has also made community involvement a key part of its mission. Through partnerships with organizations such as Move For Hunger and the Salvation Army, the company has helped transport more than eight million pounds of food since 2020. They also continue to support initiatives focused on food insecurity, housing insecurity, and youth development throughout the state of Arizona.
The addition of Just-In Time strengthens National Van Lines’ presence in Arizona and supports the company’s continued commitment to dependable service through strong, community-focused agency partners.
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Contact
National Van LinesContact
Deidra Pierson
708-450-2945
www.nationalvanlines.com
Deidra Pierson
708-450-2945
www.nationalvanlines.com
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