Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Greensboro, NC, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of HASCO, Inc., Uniting Two Leaders in Airfield Pavement Maintenance
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Moving forward, HASCO will operate as HASCO – A Hi-Lite Company, maintaining its established brand, leadership, and customer relationships while gaining access to Hi-Lite’s national platform, resources, and expanded service capabilities.
Founded 37 years ago, HASCO, Inc. has built an extraordinary legacy of quality, reliability, and innovation in airfield pavement maintenance. That legacy, established by Michael and his wife Tressie, will continue with Ashton Garcia and Hutson Harper, who will carry it forward while upholding the precision and safety standards the aviation industry demands.
This partnership brings together two organizations with shared values, complementary strengths, and a common commitment to delivering best-in-class service to airport operators.
Chris Miller, President of Hi-Lite emphasized the strategic alignment: “HASCO is a company we’ve respected for a long time. They have built a trusted name in the Southeast through consistent execution and strong customer relationships. This partnership allows us to align our strengths, expand our reach, and continue raising the standard for airfield maintenance without losing what makes HASCO successful.”
A core focus of the partnership is continuity. HASCO will continue operating with its existing team and leadership, ensuring a seamless experience for customers while enhancing its ability to take on larger, more complex projects.
“This is truly an exciting moment – not just for our two companies, but for every airport, every crew, and every customer we have had the privilege of serving,” said Michael Harper, Founder / CEO of HASCO, Inc. “Thirty seven years ago, Tressie and I started this company with a passion for keeping runways safe and communities connected. Joining the Hi-Lite family means that legacy will not only continue – it will soar to new heights.”
Together, Hi-Lite and HASCO are positioned to deliver enhanced value to airports across the region and beyond, including:
· Expanded geographic coverage across the Southeast and nationally
· Increased capacity for large-scale and statewide programs
· Broader service offerings across pavement maintenance and markings
· Shared best practices, safety standards, and operational expertise
By combining local expertise with national scale, the partnership strengthens both organizations’ ability to serve airport operators with efficiency, consistency, and reliability.
About Hi-Lite Airfield Services
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC is a best-in-class provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services, serving commercial, general aviation, and military airports across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.
About HASCO
HASCO, Inc. is a Greensboro, North Carolina based airfield pavement maintenance contractor. HASCO has been a trusted provider of airfield markings maintenance services for 37 years. Known for their skilled workforce and commitment to aviation safety, HASCO has proudly served airports and aviation facilities throughout the region delivering precision and best-in-class services for nearly four decades.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Moving forward, HASCO will operate as HASCO – A Hi-Lite Company, maintaining its established brand, leadership, and customer relationships while gaining access to Hi-Lite’s national platform, resources, and expanded service capabilities.
Founded 37 years ago, HASCO, Inc. has built an extraordinary legacy of quality, reliability, and innovation in airfield pavement maintenance. That legacy, established by Michael and his wife Tressie, will continue with Ashton Garcia and Hutson Harper, who will carry it forward while upholding the precision and safety standards the aviation industry demands.
This partnership brings together two organizations with shared values, complementary strengths, and a common commitment to delivering best-in-class service to airport operators.
Chris Miller, President of Hi-Lite emphasized the strategic alignment: “HASCO is a company we’ve respected for a long time. They have built a trusted name in the Southeast through consistent execution and strong customer relationships. This partnership allows us to align our strengths, expand our reach, and continue raising the standard for airfield maintenance without losing what makes HASCO successful.”
A core focus of the partnership is continuity. HASCO will continue operating with its existing team and leadership, ensuring a seamless experience for customers while enhancing its ability to take on larger, more complex projects.
“This is truly an exciting moment – not just for our two companies, but for every airport, every crew, and every customer we have had the privilege of serving,” said Michael Harper, Founder / CEO of HASCO, Inc. “Thirty seven years ago, Tressie and I started this company with a passion for keeping runways safe and communities connected. Joining the Hi-Lite family means that legacy will not only continue – it will soar to new heights.”
Together, Hi-Lite and HASCO are positioned to deliver enhanced value to airports across the region and beyond, including:
· Expanded geographic coverage across the Southeast and nationally
· Increased capacity for large-scale and statewide programs
· Broader service offerings across pavement maintenance and markings
· Shared best practices, safety standards, and operational expertise
By combining local expertise with national scale, the partnership strengthens both organizations’ ability to serve airport operators with efficiency, consistency, and reliability.
About Hi-Lite Airfield Services
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC is a best-in-class provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services, serving commercial, general aviation, and military airports across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.
About HASCO
HASCO, Inc. is a Greensboro, North Carolina based airfield pavement maintenance contractor. HASCO has been a trusted provider of airfield markings maintenance services for 37 years. Known for their skilled workforce and commitment to aviation safety, HASCO has proudly served airports and aviation facilities throughout the region delivering precision and best-in-class services for nearly four decades.
Contact
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLCContact
PJ Mills
941-713-2155
https://hi-lite.com
PJ Mills
941-713-2155
https://hi-lite.com
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