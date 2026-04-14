Greener Roofing & Solar Donates $30,000 Roof to Be Strong International, Expanding Impact for 16,000 Families

Be Strong International (BSI) welcomed community leaders, partners, and supporters on April 10 to celebrate a $30,000 roof donation from Greener Roofing & Solar, a critical investment that strengthens the organization’s ability to serve more than 16,000 families annually across South Florida.