"Are Relationships for Suckers" Challenges Myths and Reveals the Truth About Lasting Love
Great Neck, NY, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Author Belle Gayer presents “Are Relationships For Suckers?”: Learning the secrets of nurturing love from a 55-year marriage veteran to build your skills and create the love of a lifetime, a heartfelt and insightful Kindle Edition, paperback and hardcover that redefines what it takes to build a lasting relationship. Drawing from more than five decades of marriage and real-life experience, Belle offers readers a grounded and honest perspective on love that goes beyond idealized notions of romance.
In "Are Relationships For Suckers?," Belle challenges the common belief that lasting love is based on luck, fate, or perfect compatibility. Instead, she presents relationships as a skill that can be developed through intentional effort, patience, and understanding. Through practical advice and thoughtful reflection, she explores the key elements that contribute to enduring partnerships, including communication, flexibility, commitment, and genuine care.
What sets the book apart is its foundation in lived experience. Belle draws not only from her own long marriage but also from almost 100,000 relationship questions she has addressed over the past 7 years in Quora.com. This breadth of insight allows her to speak directly to the challenges couples face, offering guidance that is both relatable and actionable.
The inspiration behind the book comes from her desire to share what she has learned over a lifetime of love, growth, and resilience for Tikkun Olam, the imperative to repair the world. She aims to help readers move beyond unrealistic expectations and develop the skills needed to create meaningful and lasting connections. Her message is one of hope, reminding readers that strong relationships are built, not found.
This book is ideal for individuals and couples seeking to strengthen their relationships, as well as for readers interested in personal growth and emotional connection. It resonates with those who have experienced love in its many forms, whether they are navigating challenges or simply looking to deepen their understanding of what makes relationships work. And there is also advice for being happy when single, whether by circumstance or design as well as advice for teens and all young people new at dating and relationships. Her advice also extends to the fact that Shalom Bayit (peace in the home) extends into your relationships with others in business and friendships, even everyday contact with strangers.
Belle Gayer is an author whose wisdom is shaped by decades of experience and a deep commitment to helping others build lasting love. With “Are Relationships For Suckers?” she delivers a thoughtful and empowering guide that encourages readers to approach relationships with intention, skill, and heart.
The book is now available at Amazon.
Belle has also guested on several podcasts with others lined up, will be at Book Con 2026 on Sunday, May 19, 2026 and will be speaking at Columbia University on May 26, 2026. Her website link is arerelationshipsforsuckers.com for further information and contact as well as her personal email address listed below.
In "Are Relationships For Suckers?," Belle challenges the common belief that lasting love is based on luck, fate, or perfect compatibility. Instead, she presents relationships as a skill that can be developed through intentional effort, patience, and understanding. Through practical advice and thoughtful reflection, she explores the key elements that contribute to enduring partnerships, including communication, flexibility, commitment, and genuine care.
What sets the book apart is its foundation in lived experience. Belle draws not only from her own long marriage but also from almost 100,000 relationship questions she has addressed over the past 7 years in Quora.com. This breadth of insight allows her to speak directly to the challenges couples face, offering guidance that is both relatable and actionable.
The inspiration behind the book comes from her desire to share what she has learned over a lifetime of love, growth, and resilience for Tikkun Olam, the imperative to repair the world. She aims to help readers move beyond unrealistic expectations and develop the skills needed to create meaningful and lasting connections. Her message is one of hope, reminding readers that strong relationships are built, not found.
This book is ideal for individuals and couples seeking to strengthen their relationships, as well as for readers interested in personal growth and emotional connection. It resonates with those who have experienced love in its many forms, whether they are navigating challenges or simply looking to deepen their understanding of what makes relationships work. And there is also advice for being happy when single, whether by circumstance or design as well as advice for teens and all young people new at dating and relationships. Her advice also extends to the fact that Shalom Bayit (peace in the home) extends into your relationships with others in business and friendships, even everyday contact with strangers.
Belle Gayer is an author whose wisdom is shaped by decades of experience and a deep commitment to helping others build lasting love. With “Are Relationships For Suckers?” she delivers a thoughtful and empowering guide that encourages readers to approach relationships with intention, skill, and heart.
The book is now available at Amazon.
Belle has also guested on several podcasts with others lined up, will be at Book Con 2026 on Sunday, May 19, 2026 and will be speaking at Columbia University on May 26, 2026. Her website link is arerelationshipsforsuckers.com for further information and contact as well as her personal email address listed below.
Contact
Are Relationships For Suckers?Contact
Ms. Belle L. Gayer
516-502-5174
https://www.arerelationshipsforsuckers.com/
Ms. Belle L. Gayer
516-502-5174
https://www.arerelationshipsforsuckers.com/
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