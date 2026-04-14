Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces 6th Anniversary Award Show and Songwriting Mixer for 2026; Star-Studded Induction Class Revealed
The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (WSHOF), marks its sixth year in 2026. This milestone, themed "Leadership and Legacy," represents more than just a celebration; it is a critical documentation of music history. While the industry has historically overlooked the specific contributions of female songwriters, the WSHOF has successfully inducted 53 women since 2021, outpacing industry averages and setting a new standard.
New York, NY, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (WSHOF) is proud to announce its landmark 2026 season, featuring the 6th Anniversary Award Show & Induction Gala and the return of the exclusive Songwriting Mixer. These flagship events celebrate six years of the organization’s mission to honor, document, and champion the female creators who have authored incredible music we move to and for our lives.
The 2026 "Herstory" milestone centers on the theme of "Leadership and Legacy," highlighting the profound cultural and economic impact of women in the music industry. "Reaching our sixth year is a testament to the vital need for this platform," said Janice McLean DeLoatch, Founder and Executive Director of the WSHOF. "We are moving beyond just acknowledging history; we are actively working to build the future for women in music."
Announcing the Class of 2026 Inductees The WSHOF is thrilled to reveal an extraordinary slate of honorees for the 6th Anniversary Induction, representing a vast spectrum of musical excellence. This year’s induction class includes the prolific Traci Hale Martin, R&B powerhouse Meli'sa Morgan, Motown songwriting legend Janie Bradford, and multi-platinum hitmaker Ilsey Juber. Joining them are the celebrated Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom, award-winning composer and producer Tena Clark, and a poignant posthumous induction for the iconic Helen Reddy, whose music provided a global anthem for women's empowerment.
Special Honors and Performances In addition to the induction class, the WSHOF will present the Lifetime Achievement and Legacy Award to industry pioneer Sheila Eldridge in recognition of her decades of leadership and advocacy in the music business. The evening will also feature a headline performance by the sensational Nao Yoshioka, bringing her world-class soul and R&B vocals to the WSHOF stage to celebrate this year's honorees.
2026 Event Highlights
The 6th Anniversary Award Show & Gala: Hosted by dynamic media personality and actress Claudia Jordan, this star-studded evening will feature live performances, tribute segments, and the formal induction of the Class of 2026.
The Songwriting Mixer: A premier high-level networking event designed to foster collaboration between songwriters, producers, and industry executives. This year’s mixer will be hosted by 2025 WSHOF Ambassador ROSII, serving as a vital creative hub for mentorship and the exchange of innovative ideas.
The "Next Generation" Initiative: Provides programming that will directly help WSHOF expand educational programs, including master classes, and curriculum integration, for young female composers.
Ticket and Sponsorship Information Tickets for the 2026 Award Show and registration for the Songwriting Mixer are available now at www.wshof.org. Corporate partners and individual donors are encouraged to join the 6th Anniversary "Legacy Circle" to support the ongoing documentation of women’s contributions to music.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.wshof.org.
About the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (WSHOF): The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame honors the female hitmakers of yesterday and today while inspiring the creators of tomorrow. Through annual inductions and educational outreach, WSHOF ensures that the contributions of women to the global music industry are preserved for centuries to come.
#Women Songwriters Hall of Fame
Media Contact: Email: info@wshof.org Website: www.wshof.org
The 2026 "Herstory" milestone centers on the theme of "Leadership and Legacy," highlighting the profound cultural and economic impact of women in the music industry. "Reaching our sixth year is a testament to the vital need for this platform," said Janice McLean DeLoatch, Founder and Executive Director of the WSHOF. "We are moving beyond just acknowledging history; we are actively working to build the future for women in music."
Announcing the Class of 2026 Inductees The WSHOF is thrilled to reveal an extraordinary slate of honorees for the 6th Anniversary Induction, representing a vast spectrum of musical excellence. This year’s induction class includes the prolific Traci Hale Martin, R&B powerhouse Meli'sa Morgan, Motown songwriting legend Janie Bradford, and multi-platinum hitmaker Ilsey Juber. Joining them are the celebrated Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom, award-winning composer and producer Tena Clark, and a poignant posthumous induction for the iconic Helen Reddy, whose music provided a global anthem for women's empowerment.
Special Honors and Performances In addition to the induction class, the WSHOF will present the Lifetime Achievement and Legacy Award to industry pioneer Sheila Eldridge in recognition of her decades of leadership and advocacy in the music business. The evening will also feature a headline performance by the sensational Nao Yoshioka, bringing her world-class soul and R&B vocals to the WSHOF stage to celebrate this year's honorees.
2026 Event Highlights
The 6th Anniversary Award Show & Gala: Hosted by dynamic media personality and actress Claudia Jordan, this star-studded evening will feature live performances, tribute segments, and the formal induction of the Class of 2026.
The Songwriting Mixer: A premier high-level networking event designed to foster collaboration between songwriters, producers, and industry executives. This year’s mixer will be hosted by 2025 WSHOF Ambassador ROSII, serving as a vital creative hub for mentorship and the exchange of innovative ideas.
The "Next Generation" Initiative: Provides programming that will directly help WSHOF expand educational programs, including master classes, and curriculum integration, for young female composers.
Ticket and Sponsorship Information Tickets for the 2026 Award Show and registration for the Songwriting Mixer are available now at www.wshof.org. Corporate partners and individual donors are encouraged to join the 6th Anniversary "Legacy Circle" to support the ongoing documentation of women’s contributions to music.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.wshof.org.
About the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (WSHOF): The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame honors the female hitmakers of yesterday and today while inspiring the creators of tomorrow. Through annual inductions and educational outreach, WSHOF ensures that the contributions of women to the global music industry are preserved for centuries to come.
#Women Songwriters Hall of Fame
Media Contact: Email: info@wshof.org Website: www.wshof.org
Contact
Women Songwriters Hall of FameContact
Oyebisola Olanipekun
202-599-8185
www.wshof.org
Oyebisola Olanipekun
202-599-8185
www.wshof.org
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