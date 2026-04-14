Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces 6th Anniversary Award Show and Songwriting Mixer for 2026; Star-Studded Induction Class Revealed

The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (WSHOF), marks its sixth year in 2026. This milestone, themed "Leadership and Legacy," represents more than just a celebration; it is a critical documentation of music history. While the industry has historically overlooked the specific contributions of female songwriters, the WSHOF has successfully inducted 53 women since 2021, outpacing industry averages and setting a new standard.