Florida Poet Krystal Reeser Debuts Collection: "A Palm on a Lake"
Florida poet Krystal Reeser debuts "A Palm on a Lake," a collection of eighty poems written in under a month and now available in Kindle and paperback on Amazon.
Orlando, FL, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Florida Poet Krystal Reeser Debuts Collection: A Palm on a Lake Eighty poems of feminine reckoning, folklore, and defiant lyricism — written in a single month.
Florida poet Krystal Reeser announces the release of her debut poetry collection, A Palm on a Lake, now available in Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon. The collection's eighty poems draw from the folklore of legendary women and the lived realities of womanhood — weaving metaphor and hard-won clarity into a call for women to trust their own power. Written in under a month in a sustained act of creative attention, A Palm on a Lake is at once a love letter and a warning: that justice can bloom from language alone.
The collection confronts the experience of womanhood with both tenderness and defiance, threading the stories of historical and mythological women through the gritty abstractions of modern life. Readers will find in these pages an invitation to rely on their innate strength of character and follow their hearts in the face of injustice and a reminder of the enduring power of the pen.
From the poem "A Lady in Her Tower," Reeser writes: "Words ignite and verses refine / So that justice begins to shine / A poem that blooms / Petal by petal and page by page."
"I wrote this collection in less than a month as a record and a reconciliation of my own story," says Reeser. "I want every woman to find her footing to not have to feel as awkward as a palm mistakenly supplanted on a lake and I hope something can bloom from these pages into a new beginning for any reader who needs the courage to keep dreaming."
The eighty poems collected here gave rise not only to this debut volume, but to a second collection already taking shape from poems that outgrew its pages. A song titled "The Pirate Queen," inspired by the historical figure Jeanne de Clisson, was drawn from the words of one of the original poems in A Palm on a Lake.
About Krystal Reeser Krystal Reeser is a poet and member of the Florida State Poets Association based in Florida. Drawing on the lyrical precision of Tennyson and the searching wit of Voltaire, her work pursues the insights that language and human experience — in its most deliberate form — can illuminate. A Palm on a Lake is her debut collection.
Availability A Palm on a Lake was released on April 12, 2026 and is available now in Kindle and paperback editions.
Contact Website: KrystalReeser.com
Amazon: amazon.com/author/krystalreeser
Florida poet Krystal Reeser announces the release of her debut poetry collection, A Palm on a Lake, now available in Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon. The collection's eighty poems draw from the folklore of legendary women and the lived realities of womanhood — weaving metaphor and hard-won clarity into a call for women to trust their own power. Written in under a month in a sustained act of creative attention, A Palm on a Lake is at once a love letter and a warning: that justice can bloom from language alone.
The collection confronts the experience of womanhood with both tenderness and defiance, threading the stories of historical and mythological women through the gritty abstractions of modern life. Readers will find in these pages an invitation to rely on their innate strength of character and follow their hearts in the face of injustice and a reminder of the enduring power of the pen.
From the poem "A Lady in Her Tower," Reeser writes: "Words ignite and verses refine / So that justice begins to shine / A poem that blooms / Petal by petal and page by page."
"I wrote this collection in less than a month as a record and a reconciliation of my own story," says Reeser. "I want every woman to find her footing to not have to feel as awkward as a palm mistakenly supplanted on a lake and I hope something can bloom from these pages into a new beginning for any reader who needs the courage to keep dreaming."
The eighty poems collected here gave rise not only to this debut volume, but to a second collection already taking shape from poems that outgrew its pages. A song titled "The Pirate Queen," inspired by the historical figure Jeanne de Clisson, was drawn from the words of one of the original poems in A Palm on a Lake.
About Krystal Reeser Krystal Reeser is a poet and member of the Florida State Poets Association based in Florida. Drawing on the lyrical precision of Tennyson and the searching wit of Voltaire, her work pursues the insights that language and human experience — in its most deliberate form — can illuminate. A Palm on a Lake is her debut collection.
Availability A Palm on a Lake was released on April 12, 2026 and is available now in Kindle and paperback editions.
Contact Website: KrystalReeser.com
Amazon: amazon.com/author/krystalreeser
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Krystal Reeser
407-801-9871
KrystalReeser.com
Krystal Reeser
407-801-9871
KrystalReeser.com
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