Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations.
Phoenix, AZ, May 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blue Lion Pedicabs, Phoenix's premier pedicab and outdoor advertising company, is proud to announce an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., a national leader in Out-of-Home (OOH) and non-traditional media. Through this partnership, Ad Focus becomes the exclusive advertising sales representative for Blue Lion Pedicabs, connecting brands with one of the most targeted and high-impact street-level advertising platforms in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
Blue Lion Pedicabs operates a fleet of eco-friendly, zero-emission pedicabs throughout downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale, covering the region's most sought-after destinations. In Phoenix, that includes the areas surrounding Chase Field, Mortgage Matchup Center, the Phoenix Convention Center, Roosevelt Row Arts District, and downtown nightlife corridors. — giving advertisers a powerful presence wherever crowds gather.
What sets pedicab advertising apart from traditional OOH media is its ability to move with the audience. Unlike static billboards or fixed signage, Blue Lion's branded pedicabs navigate directly through the heart of events, foot traffic, and nightlife — putting brand messaging in front of highly concentrated audiences at exactly the right moment. Sponsored ride programs, in which pedicabs offer complimentary rides funded by a brand partner, take the experience one step further by turning the advertiser's message into a memorable, shareable consumer interaction.
"Partnering with Ad Focus gives Blue Lion Pedicabs access to a national sales staff and a team that truly understands the unique value of street-level, pedicab advertising," said Howard Gossack of Blue Lion Pedicabs. "We've always believed that pedicab advertising delivers something no billboard can — a real, human connection between a brand and the people it wants to reach. Ad Focus shares that vision, and together we're making it easier than ever for brands to tap into what downtown Phoenix and all of the events have to offer."
For Ad Focus, the partnership adds a premier pedicab operator in one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States to its already expansive national portfolio. Phoenix represents a highly desirable market for alcohol brands, hospitality companies, consumer packaged goods, and event sponsors — all of which benefit from the street-level visibility and high dwell-time impressions that pedicab advertising provides.
Advertising through Blue Lion Pedicabs via Ad Focus includes customizable bike cab wraps, flexible contract terms, cost-effective packages, and photo reports with campaign feedback — making it easy for brands of all sizes to launch and measure a bike taxi advertising campaign. Campaigns can be timed around major events, sports seasons, conventions, and festivals to maximize reach and relevance.
Brands and agencies interested in pedicab advertising in Phoenix can connect with Ad Focus at TheAdFocus.com or by emailing hello@TheAdFocus.com. To learn more about Blue Lion Pedicabs, visit phoenixpedicab.com.
About Blue Lion Pedicabs
Blue Lion Pedicabs is Phoenix's #1 pedicab company, offering eco-friendly, zero-emission pedicab advertising and sponsored ride programs throughout downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Operating in high-traffic areas including Chase Field, Mortgage Matchup Center, the Phoenix Convention Center, Roosevelt Row, and major events in the Phoenix metro area, Blue Lion Pedicabs delivers targeted, street-level brand exposure with guaranteed visibility and measurable results. Learn more at phoenixpedicab.com.
About Ad Focus, Inc.
Ad Focus, Inc. is a national Out-of-Home advertising company specializing in unique, high-impact media products that help brands stand out. With a portfolio of 15+ products — including pedicabs, mobile billboards, party boats, party bikes, electric shuttles, rideshare wraps, projection billboards, guerrilla marketing, party buses and more — Ad Focus delivers millions of daily impressions across 35+ markets in four time zones. Learn more at www.theadfocus.com.
Blue Lion Pedicabs operates a fleet of eco-friendly, zero-emission pedicabs throughout downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale, covering the region's most sought-after destinations. In Phoenix, that includes the areas surrounding Chase Field, Mortgage Matchup Center, the Phoenix Convention Center, Roosevelt Row Arts District, and downtown nightlife corridors. — giving advertisers a powerful presence wherever crowds gather.
What sets pedicab advertising apart from traditional OOH media is its ability to move with the audience. Unlike static billboards or fixed signage, Blue Lion's branded pedicabs navigate directly through the heart of events, foot traffic, and nightlife — putting brand messaging in front of highly concentrated audiences at exactly the right moment. Sponsored ride programs, in which pedicabs offer complimentary rides funded by a brand partner, take the experience one step further by turning the advertiser's message into a memorable, shareable consumer interaction.
"Partnering with Ad Focus gives Blue Lion Pedicabs access to a national sales staff and a team that truly understands the unique value of street-level, pedicab advertising," said Howard Gossack of Blue Lion Pedicabs. "We've always believed that pedicab advertising delivers something no billboard can — a real, human connection between a brand and the people it wants to reach. Ad Focus shares that vision, and together we're making it easier than ever for brands to tap into what downtown Phoenix and all of the events have to offer."
For Ad Focus, the partnership adds a premier pedicab operator in one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States to its already expansive national portfolio. Phoenix represents a highly desirable market for alcohol brands, hospitality companies, consumer packaged goods, and event sponsors — all of which benefit from the street-level visibility and high dwell-time impressions that pedicab advertising provides.
Advertising through Blue Lion Pedicabs via Ad Focus includes customizable bike cab wraps, flexible contract terms, cost-effective packages, and photo reports with campaign feedback — making it easy for brands of all sizes to launch and measure a bike taxi advertising campaign. Campaigns can be timed around major events, sports seasons, conventions, and festivals to maximize reach and relevance.
Brands and agencies interested in pedicab advertising in Phoenix can connect with Ad Focus at TheAdFocus.com or by emailing hello@TheAdFocus.com. To learn more about Blue Lion Pedicabs, visit phoenixpedicab.com.
About Blue Lion Pedicabs
Blue Lion Pedicabs is Phoenix's #1 pedicab company, offering eco-friendly, zero-emission pedicab advertising and sponsored ride programs throughout downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Operating in high-traffic areas including Chase Field, Mortgage Matchup Center, the Phoenix Convention Center, Roosevelt Row, and major events in the Phoenix metro area, Blue Lion Pedicabs delivers targeted, street-level brand exposure with guaranteed visibility and measurable results. Learn more at phoenixpedicab.com.
About Ad Focus, Inc.
Ad Focus, Inc. is a national Out-of-Home advertising company specializing in unique, high-impact media products that help brands stand out. With a portfolio of 15+ products — including pedicabs, mobile billboards, party boats, party bikes, electric shuttles, rideshare wraps, projection billboards, guerrilla marketing, party buses and more — Ad Focus delivers millions of daily impressions across 35+ markets in four time zones. Learn more at www.theadfocus.com.
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Ad FocusContact
Melanie Ritz
303.292.2450
theadfocus.com
Melanie Ritz
303.292.2450
theadfocus.com
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