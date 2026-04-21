Author Tyler Williams's New Audiobook, "The Dreaded Sunshine," Follows One Young Woman’s Attempts to Stop a Deadly Civil War Over Adoption of Superhuman Abilities
Recent audiobook release “The Dreaded Sunshine” from Audiobook Network author Tyler Williams is a thrilling novel about Rosellon’s devastating civil war over acceptance of superhumans in the fallout of King Ito’s abdication. Princess Rika Ichimada, enraged that her inheritance was taken from her, fights to get her power back, leaving it up to grand councilor's daughter, Aminata Keita, to stop her.
Madison, AL, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tyler Williams has completed his new audiobook, “The Dreaded Sunshine”: a riveting sci-fi tale that follows a deadly civil war in Rosellon over a rare substance that grants special powers and the fallout of King Ito’s abdication.
The King's daughter, Rika Ichimada, furious at her father's arrogance and losing her promised inheritance, becomes a captain in the Army of Rosellon to execute her plan to reclaim the throne. As young Aminata Keita, the grand councilor’s daughter, faces the challenge of a lifetime in her attempt to stop Rika’s vengeful quest, she must develop into a perseverant warrior.
“A meteorite made of a substance unknown to the periodic table crashes on the border of Rosellon and Akamot,” writes Williams. “After failing to secure total control of what would be known as Krydium, King Ito of Rosellon is forced to abdicate in humiliation. He and his brother, Prime Minister Toshiki Ichimada, are replaced by Grand Councilor Adama Keita as the nation's head of state and government. Crown princess Rika Ichimada rages at having the throne she was to inherit ripped away. In her anger, she realizes the effect of Krydium on a person's DNA as she is gifted with the power of telekinesis.
“Five years later, Rosellon is embroiled in a crisis with its renegade paramilitary, led by the former prime minister. The grand councilor's daughter, Aminata Keita, is a Krydian with the power to manipulate energy. Motivated by the assassination attempt on her father at her graduation, she decides to become a soldier in the army of Rosellon. In the twisting path that conditions her to develop as a soldier, she is placed in the company of the country's 180 most powerful soldiers under the command of captain Rika Ichimada. While Aminata seeks to put an end to the former prime minister's fury, the captain plans to claim the crown she never received at any cost.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Tyler Williams’s new audiobook will transport listeners as they follow along on Aminata’s journey to find the strength she needs to quell the anger between both factions, all while danger lurks around every corner ready to strike. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “The Dreaded Sunshine” will leave listeners on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Dreaded Sunshine” by Tyler Williams through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
The King's daughter, Rika Ichimada, furious at her father's arrogance and losing her promised inheritance, becomes a captain in the Army of Rosellon to execute her plan to reclaim the throne. As young Aminata Keita, the grand councilor’s daughter, faces the challenge of a lifetime in her attempt to stop Rika’s vengeful quest, she must develop into a perseverant warrior.
“A meteorite made of a substance unknown to the periodic table crashes on the border of Rosellon and Akamot,” writes Williams. “After failing to secure total control of what would be known as Krydium, King Ito of Rosellon is forced to abdicate in humiliation. He and his brother, Prime Minister Toshiki Ichimada, are replaced by Grand Councilor Adama Keita as the nation's head of state and government. Crown princess Rika Ichimada rages at having the throne she was to inherit ripped away. In her anger, she realizes the effect of Krydium on a person's DNA as she is gifted with the power of telekinesis.
“Five years later, Rosellon is embroiled in a crisis with its renegade paramilitary, led by the former prime minister. The grand councilor's daughter, Aminata Keita, is a Krydian with the power to manipulate energy. Motivated by the assassination attempt on her father at her graduation, she decides to become a soldier in the army of Rosellon. In the twisting path that conditions her to develop as a soldier, she is placed in the company of the country's 180 most powerful soldiers under the command of captain Rika Ichimada. While Aminata seeks to put an end to the former prime minister's fury, the captain plans to claim the crown she never received at any cost.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Tyler Williams’s new audiobook will transport listeners as they follow along on Aminata’s journey to find the strength she needs to quell the anger between both factions, all while danger lurks around every corner ready to strike. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “The Dreaded Sunshine” will leave listeners on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Dreaded Sunshine” by Tyler Williams through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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