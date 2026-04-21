Author Tyler Williams's New Audiobook, "The Dreaded Sunshine," Follows One Young Woman’s Attempts to Stop a Deadly Civil War Over Adoption of Superhuman Abilities

Recent audiobook release “The Dreaded Sunshine” from Audiobook Network author Tyler Williams is a thrilling novel about Rosellon’s devastating civil war over acceptance of superhumans in the fallout of King Ito’s abdication. Princess Rika Ichimada, enraged that her inheritance was taken from her, fights to get her power back, leaving it up to grand councilor's daughter, Aminata Keita, to stop her.