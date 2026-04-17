SteriDERM USA Releases Its Highly Anticipated 2026 Full-Spectrum Biologically Active Serums
Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in professional aesthetic products, announces the complete reformulation of its entire product line for 2026.
Aubrey, TX, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in professional aesthetic products, announces the complete reformulation of its entire product line for 2026.
All StériDERM serums have been updated to incorporate the latest advances in rejuvenation science. Every ingredient in the new formulations is now biologically active, creating what the company believes is the industry’s first full-spectrum biologically active skin rejuvenation system.
“Unlike traditional skincare that primarily moisturizes, our biologically active serums interact directly with living skin cells and biological pathways,” said a spokesperson for Laboratoires StériDERM. “This reformulation represents a significant leap forward — delivering measurable physiological effects including deeper hydration, stronger collagen stimulation, tissue repair, and visible skin rejuvenation."
Key Highlights of the 2026 Reformulation:
· 100% of ingredients are biologically active
· Enhanced formulas featuring pharma-grade hyaluronic acid, PDRN, peptides, purified growth factors, and DNA repair enzymes
· Optimized for professional microneedling protocols
· Manufactured in EU GMP-certified cleanroom facilities
· Sterile, preservative-free, and designed exclusively for licensed medical aesthetic practitioners
The updated product line includes the popular HyalFill™ Pro, HyalPure™ Pro, Pro Rejuvenate™, and Pro Boost™ serums, along with the professional Pro Pen™ microneedling device and sterile cartridge tips.
About Laboratoires StériDERM
Based in Paris, France, Laboratoires StériDERM specializes in the development of professional, sterile, biologically-active serums and precision microneedling tools for the medical aesthetics industry. All products are produced under strict EU GMP standards ensuring sterility, purity, and consistent performance in clinical settings.
For more information or to request product data sheets and wholesale pricing, contact the team at StériDERM France.
All StériDERM serums have been updated to incorporate the latest advances in rejuvenation science. Every ingredient in the new formulations is now biologically active, creating what the company believes is the industry’s first full-spectrum biologically active skin rejuvenation system.
“Unlike traditional skincare that primarily moisturizes, our biologically active serums interact directly with living skin cells and biological pathways,” said a spokesperson for Laboratoires StériDERM. “This reformulation represents a significant leap forward — delivering measurable physiological effects including deeper hydration, stronger collagen stimulation, tissue repair, and visible skin rejuvenation."
Key Highlights of the 2026 Reformulation:
· 100% of ingredients are biologically active
· Enhanced formulas featuring pharma-grade hyaluronic acid, PDRN, peptides, purified growth factors, and DNA repair enzymes
· Optimized for professional microneedling protocols
· Manufactured in EU GMP-certified cleanroom facilities
· Sterile, preservative-free, and designed exclusively for licensed medical aesthetic practitioners
The updated product line includes the popular HyalFill™ Pro, HyalPure™ Pro, Pro Rejuvenate™, and Pro Boost™ serums, along with the professional Pro Pen™ microneedling device and sterile cartridge tips.
About Laboratoires StériDERM
Based in Paris, France, Laboratoires StériDERM specializes in the development of professional, sterile, biologically-active serums and precision microneedling tools for the medical aesthetics industry. All products are produced under strict EU GMP standards ensuring sterility, purity, and consistent performance in clinical settings.
For more information or to request product data sheets and wholesale pricing, contact the team at StériDERM France.
Contact
SteriDERM USAContact
Marina Nechepurenko
972-897-2232
steriderm.fr
Marina Nechepurenko
972-897-2232
steriderm.fr
Multimedia
Categories