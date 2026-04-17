Prowess Consulting’s Analysis Finds Open, Modular AI Data Platforms Better Support Enterprise AI at Scale Than Closed, Storage-Embedded Designs
Prowess Consulting’s technical brief compares Dell AI Data Platform with VAST AI OS, revealing that open, modular platforms like the Dell Technologies solution can better support enterprise AI scalability and efficiency. The study shows that Dell Technologies’ approach reduces integration effort and accelerates analytics, while closed, storage centric models can create challenges as organizations scale.
Bellevue, WA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new technical research brief from Prowess Consulting examines how architectural choices in AI data platforms affect scalability and the path to production for enterprise AI initiatives. The study compares Dell AI Data Platform with VAST AI OS, and it shows how open, modular platforms can better support production-grade AI workflows than closed, storage-embedded stacks.
As organizations move AI initiatives from pilot projects into sustained production, data architecture has become a primary constraint. While access to GPU resources continues to expand, many AI initiatives now stall because data is fragmented, moving it is costly, and teams take on extra integration work in tightly coupled, storage-bound designs. Prowess Consulting’s analysis focuses on how these challenges are addressed at the platform level.
The technical research brief shows that Dell AI Data Platform emphasizes federated data access and GPU-accelerated processing, in addition to providing integration with a broad ecosystem of established AI data processing and analytics tools. Rather than forcing data consolidation into a single proprietary environment, the platform enables analytics and retrieval workflows to run across existing data sources. This approach can reduce integration effort and improve GPU utilization efficiency for training, inference, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workloads.
The analysis also highlights some performance implications of architectural design. Dell Technologies and NVIDIA report up to 12x faster vector indexing, 3x faster data processing, and 19x faster time-to-first-token versus traditional CPU-based workflows.[1]
By contrast, the study notes that VAST AI OS delivers a vertically integrated stack that combines storage and data services. This design can simplify certain deployment scenarios, but it often requires organizations to migrate or synchronize external data into the platform. As environments scale, teams might also need to take on more of the surrounding integration work for orchestration and AI tooling.
“AI success at enterprise-scale depends less on raw compute and more on whether data can be accessed efficiently and then made ready for reuse,” says Jonathan Chappelle of Prowess Consulting. “Our analysis shows that architectural decisions, especially around openness and modularity, play a significant role in scalability and day-to-day operational effort.”
The brief also examines practical considerations, including data preparation and federated analytics, plus GPU-accelerated processing and support for production RAG pipelines. Across these areas, Prowess Consulting’s review found that platforms designed to minimize data movement and simplify integration can help organizations reach production faster and manage costs more predictably over time.
To explore the findings and see how different architectural approaches shape enterprise AI outcomes, visit: https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-ai-data-platform-outperforms-vast-ai-os/ and the Dell AI Data Platform page: www.dell.com/en-us/shop/artificial-intelligence/sc/ai-data-platform.
*The analysis and reporting were conducted by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Dell Technologies.
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
[1] Dell Technologies. “Dell AI Data Platform with NVIDIA Supercharges Enterprise AI with Breakthrough Data Orchestration and Storage Innovations.” PR Newswire. March 2026.
As organizations move AI initiatives from pilot projects into sustained production, data architecture has become a primary constraint. While access to GPU resources continues to expand, many AI initiatives now stall because data is fragmented, moving it is costly, and teams take on extra integration work in tightly coupled, storage-bound designs. Prowess Consulting’s analysis focuses on how these challenges are addressed at the platform level.
The technical research brief shows that Dell AI Data Platform emphasizes federated data access and GPU-accelerated processing, in addition to providing integration with a broad ecosystem of established AI data processing and analytics tools. Rather than forcing data consolidation into a single proprietary environment, the platform enables analytics and retrieval workflows to run across existing data sources. This approach can reduce integration effort and improve GPU utilization efficiency for training, inference, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workloads.
The analysis also highlights some performance implications of architectural design. Dell Technologies and NVIDIA report up to 12x faster vector indexing, 3x faster data processing, and 19x faster time-to-first-token versus traditional CPU-based workflows.[1]
By contrast, the study notes that VAST AI OS delivers a vertically integrated stack that combines storage and data services. This design can simplify certain deployment scenarios, but it often requires organizations to migrate or synchronize external data into the platform. As environments scale, teams might also need to take on more of the surrounding integration work for orchestration and AI tooling.
“AI success at enterprise-scale depends less on raw compute and more on whether data can be accessed efficiently and then made ready for reuse,” says Jonathan Chappelle of Prowess Consulting. “Our analysis shows that architectural decisions, especially around openness and modularity, play a significant role in scalability and day-to-day operational effort.”
The brief also examines practical considerations, including data preparation and federated analytics, plus GPU-accelerated processing and support for production RAG pipelines. Across these areas, Prowess Consulting’s review found that platforms designed to minimize data movement and simplify integration can help organizations reach production faster and manage costs more predictably over time.
To explore the findings and see how different architectural approaches shape enterprise AI outcomes, visit: https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-ai-data-platform-outperforms-vast-ai-os/ and the Dell AI Data Platform page: www.dell.com/en-us/shop/artificial-intelligence/sc/ai-data-platform.
*The analysis and reporting were conducted by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Dell Technologies.
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
[1] Dell Technologies. “Dell AI Data Platform with NVIDIA Supercharges Enterprise AI with Breakthrough Data Orchestration and Storage Innovations.” PR Newswire. March 2026.
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Prowess ConsultingContact
Kevin Provost
206-443-1117
https://prowessconsulting.com/contact-us
Kevin Provost
206-443-1117
https://prowessconsulting.com/contact-us
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