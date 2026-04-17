Prowess Consulting’s Analysis Finds Open, Modular AI Data Platforms Better Support Enterprise AI at Scale Than Closed, Storage-Embedded Designs

Prowess Consulting’s technical brief compares Dell AI Data Platform with VAST AI OS, revealing that open, modular platforms like the Dell Technologies solution can better support enterprise AI scalability and efficiency. The study shows that Dell Technologies’ approach reduces integration effort and accelerates analytics, while closed, storage centric models can create challenges as organizations scale.