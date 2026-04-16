Cathy Huang to be Featured in the Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Manhasset, NY, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Huang of Manhasset, New York, will be featured in a two-page spread in the upcoming spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her achievements in the field of dining and entrepreneurship. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., Huang was recently named an Honored Member of the organization.
About Cathy Huang
Cathy Huang is the owner of the beloved Pearl East Restaurant in Manhasset, a recognized Long Island destination known for its devoted clientele and notable celebrity guests.
Before beginning her career in the restaurant industry, Huang worked as a high school teacher in Taiwan. She immigrated to the United States in 1973 and later pursued studies in piano performance at the Manhattan School of Music.
She went on to co-found Peking House with her late husband, playing a key role in establishing it as one of the region’s first upscale Chinese dining establishments and helping to elevate the presentation of Chinese cuisine. After her husband’s untimely passing in 1998, Huang became a single mother of two and took over leadership of Pearl East Restaurant. Under her guidance, the restaurant has become a beloved local staple, hosting guests such as Sarah Silverman, Alan King, Steve Israel, Johan Santana, Perry Williams, and Howie Rose.
Huang’s entrepreneurial influence continues through her children. Her daughter, Roslyn, a Juilliard-trained violinist, owns and operates Pluck’d Studio, with locations in Manhasset and Syosset. Her son, Eric, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, previously worked as a sous chef at Eleven Madison Park during its tenure as the top-ranked restaurant in the world, and now leads Pecking House, which gained national recognition during the pandemic for its viral fried chicken.
For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/pearleastmanhasset/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Cathy Huang
Cathy Huang is the owner of the beloved Pearl East Restaurant in Manhasset, a recognized Long Island destination known for its devoted clientele and notable celebrity guests.
Before beginning her career in the restaurant industry, Huang worked as a high school teacher in Taiwan. She immigrated to the United States in 1973 and later pursued studies in piano performance at the Manhattan School of Music.
She went on to co-found Peking House with her late husband, playing a key role in establishing it as one of the region’s first upscale Chinese dining establishments and helping to elevate the presentation of Chinese cuisine. After her husband’s untimely passing in 1998, Huang became a single mother of two and took over leadership of Pearl East Restaurant. Under her guidance, the restaurant has become a beloved local staple, hosting guests such as Sarah Silverman, Alan King, Steve Israel, Johan Santana, Perry Williams, and Howie Rose.
Huang’s entrepreneurial influence continues through her children. Her daughter, Roslyn, a Juilliard-trained violinist, owns and operates Pluck’d Studio, with locations in Manhasset and Syosset. Her son, Eric, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, previously worked as a sous chef at Eleven Madison Park during its tenure as the top-ranked restaurant in the world, and now leads Pecking House, which gained national recognition during the pandemic for its viral fried chicken.
For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/pearleastmanhasset/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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