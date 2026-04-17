TriData Announces Jobe Conrad as CEO
Atlanta, GA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Effective immediately, Jobe Conrad will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TriData US Inc. Jobe is a proven leader with an exceptional track record, and his deep understanding of the business and commitment to its core values make him the ideal person to lead TriData US Inc. into its next chapter of operational excellence and innovation. The company is confident that under his leadership, the TriData will reach new heights.
In conjunction with this change, Christian will be moving into the role of Chairman, where he will be dedicated to shaping the long-term strategic vision for TriData, with a primary focus on developing new business opportunities across different vertical markets. This shift allows TriData to capitalize on emerging trends and diversify its portfolio, ensuring the sustained future success of the entire organization.
This is a planned transition that reflects the maturity and strength of our leadership team. TriData is enthusiastic about the energy and clarity this change brings to its future endeavors.
TriData US Inc
In conjunction with this change, Christian will be moving into the role of Chairman, where he will be dedicated to shaping the long-term strategic vision for TriData, with a primary focus on developing new business opportunities across different vertical markets. This shift allows TriData to capitalize on emerging trends and diversify its portfolio, ensuring the sustained future success of the entire organization.
This is a planned transition that reflects the maturity and strength of our leadership team. TriData is enthusiastic about the energy and clarity this change brings to its future endeavors.
TriData US Inc
Contact
TriData US IncContact
Daniel Regna
866-590-3661
tridatainc.com
Daniel Regna
866-590-3661
tridatainc.com
Categories