New CARE Gallery Launches in New Jersey with Inaugural Exhibition “Gift of Grace” by Cedric Michael Cox
Rockaway Township, NJ, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new cultural destination is set to open in Morris County this spring as CARE Gallery, a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), debuts with its inaugural exhibition, Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox, on Saturday, May 2, 2026.
The opening reception will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., featuring a live artist talk at 2:00 p.m., offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the artist and explore the inspiration behind his work.
CARE Gallery extends CCNJ’s mission—restoring dignity, renewing hope, and rebuilding lives—into a public-facing creative space designed to foster reflection, connection, and community through the visual arts.
Gift of Grace showcases more than 20 large-scale works by Cedric Michael Cox, whose distinctive style blends surrealism, abstraction, and representational form. His work features bold color, rhythmic geometry, and layered compositions that explore grace as both a spiritual concept and a lived human experience.
The exhibition includes a range of subjects, from whimsical botanical forms and cubist-inspired musical compositions to vibrant cityscapes and figurative works influenced by Cox’s early artistic journey, each piece offering a deeply personal yet universal narrative.
“CARE Gallery represents more than an art space—it’s an extension of our mission to restore dignity and renew hope,” said Dr. David Ireland, founder and president of the Care Center of New Jersey. “We believe art has the power to reach the heart in ways words cannot, bringing people together, inspiring reflection, and reminding our community of the beauty and potential within every life.”
Located in Rockaway, CARE Gallery is designed to serve as a welcoming hub for both emerging and established artists, offering curated exhibitions, artist talks, and community-centered programming throughout the year. Its unique model integrates creative expression with social impact, positioning it as a distinctive addition to the region’s cultural landscape.
Cedric Michael Cox is an established contemporary artist whose work merges surrealism and representational abstraction. His art has been exhibited at institutions including the Contemporary Arts Center of Cincinnati, the Columbus Art Museum, and the Dayton Art Institute, and is featured in public and private collections nationwide.
Event Details
Exhibition: Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox
Opening Reception: Saturday, May 2, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Artist Talk: 2:00 p.m.
Location: CARE Gallery
140 Green Pond Road
Rockaway, NJ 07866
Admission: Free and open to the public. Registration is required.
Register here: CARECenterofNewJersey.org/CAREGallery
About CARE Gallery
CARE Gallery is a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring dignity, renewing hope, and rebuilding lives through community-centered programs. Founded by Christ Church, CCNJ continues a legacy of compassion, service, and transformation.
More than an exhibition space, CARE Gallery is a gathering place where creativity cultivates connection, reflection, and shared experience. Through thoughtful curation and community engagement, the gallery creates an environment where art invites both contemplation and conversation—bridging creative expression with meaningful community impact.
The opening reception will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., featuring a live artist talk at 2:00 p.m., offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the artist and explore the inspiration behind his work.
CARE Gallery extends CCNJ’s mission—restoring dignity, renewing hope, and rebuilding lives—into a public-facing creative space designed to foster reflection, connection, and community through the visual arts.
Gift of Grace showcases more than 20 large-scale works by Cedric Michael Cox, whose distinctive style blends surrealism, abstraction, and representational form. His work features bold color, rhythmic geometry, and layered compositions that explore grace as both a spiritual concept and a lived human experience.
The exhibition includes a range of subjects, from whimsical botanical forms and cubist-inspired musical compositions to vibrant cityscapes and figurative works influenced by Cox’s early artistic journey, each piece offering a deeply personal yet universal narrative.
“CARE Gallery represents more than an art space—it’s an extension of our mission to restore dignity and renew hope,” said Dr. David Ireland, founder and president of the Care Center of New Jersey. “We believe art has the power to reach the heart in ways words cannot, bringing people together, inspiring reflection, and reminding our community of the beauty and potential within every life.”
Located in Rockaway, CARE Gallery is designed to serve as a welcoming hub for both emerging and established artists, offering curated exhibitions, artist talks, and community-centered programming throughout the year. Its unique model integrates creative expression with social impact, positioning it as a distinctive addition to the region’s cultural landscape.
Cedric Michael Cox is an established contemporary artist whose work merges surrealism and representational abstraction. His art has been exhibited at institutions including the Contemporary Arts Center of Cincinnati, the Columbus Art Museum, and the Dayton Art Institute, and is featured in public and private collections nationwide.
Event Details
Exhibition: Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox
Opening Reception: Saturday, May 2, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Artist Talk: 2:00 p.m.
Location: CARE Gallery
140 Green Pond Road
Rockaway, NJ 07866
Admission: Free and open to the public. Registration is required.
Register here: CARECenterofNewJersey.org/CAREGallery
About CARE Gallery
CARE Gallery is a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring dignity, renewing hope, and rebuilding lives through community-centered programs. Founded by Christ Church, CCNJ continues a legacy of compassion, service, and transformation.
More than an exhibition space, CARE Gallery is a gathering place where creativity cultivates connection, reflection, and shared experience. Through thoughtful curation and community engagement, the gallery creates an environment where art invites both contemplation and conversation—bridging creative expression with meaningful community impact.
Contact
Care Center of New JerseyContact
Yalonda Bernard - Event Producer
973-783-1010
CARECenterofNewJersey.org/CAREGallery
CARE Gallery at CARE Center of New Jersey
Email: CAREGallery@carecenternj.org
Website: CARECenterofNewJersey.org/CAREGallery
Social: @CAREGalleryNJ
Yalonda Bernard - Event Producer
973-783-1010
CARECenterofNewJersey.org/CAREGallery
CARE Gallery at CARE Center of New Jersey
Email: CAREGallery@carecenternj.org
Website: CARECenterofNewJersey.org/CAREGallery
Social: @CAREGalleryNJ
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