Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition Opposes Department of Education Rule That Prices Therapists Out of Careers
The Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition, an alliance of eight major mental health professional organizations representing approximately 60% of America's clinical mental health workforce, is opposing a proposed federal rule that would slash federal student loan limits for mental health professionals.
Washington, DC, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Federal policy targeting clinical social workers, marriage and family therapists, and mental health counselors contradicts the Trump administration and Congressional intent to expand mental health access to all Americans.
An alliance of eight major mental health professional organizations representing approximately 60% of America's clinical mental health workforce today sounded the alarm on a Department of Education (DOE) regulation that would make it financially impossible for thousands of talented young people to pursue careers as marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, and mental health counselors.
The Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition—that includes the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, American Counseling Association, American Mental Health Counselors Association, Association for Counselor Education and Supervision, California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, Clinical Social Work Association, National Association of Social Workers, and the National Board for Certified Counselors—submitted detailed comments opposing the proposed Reimagining and Improving Student Education (RISE) rule, which would slash federal student loan limits for mental health professionals from $50,000 to $20,500 annually while eliminating Graduate PLUS loans.
"This rule is arbitrary, economically backwards, and harmful to America's mental health," said Coalition representatives. "DOE is effectively pricing first-generation college students, rural students, and mid-career professionals out of careers helping the most vulnerable Americans. It's unconscionable."
The Crisis: 61.5 Million Americans Need Help. We are Making It Harder to Get It.
The numbers tell a devastating story. The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that 23.4% of American adults—61.5 million people—experienced mental illness in 2024. Another 7.7 million children aged 6-17 struggle with mental health conditions. Yet only half receive treatment.
Meanwhile, 163 million Americans live in federally designated mental health shortage areas. By 2037, the Health Resources and Services Administration projects catastrophic shortages: nearly 100,000 mental health counselors, 77,000 addiction counselors, 34,000 marriage and family therapists, 62,000 clinical social workers, and 38,000 school counselors.
The DOE solution? Make it financially impossible for individuals to enter the profession.
The DOE's Arbitrary Rule Makes No Sense:
Here's what makes this rule particularly infuriating: The Department has created an arbitrary list of 11 "professional degree" fields eligible for higher federal loan limits. Veterinarians? Yes. Chiropractors? Yes. Podiatrists? Yes. MFTs, clinical social workers, and mental health counselors treating suicidal patients? No. This isn't consistent policy-making. It's an arbitrary classification that contradicts the Department's own stated criteria.
Mental health professionals require the same rigorous, specialized accreditation, extensive supervised clinical training (600-1,000+ hours), state licensure examinations, and terminal degrees as the professions the Department included. Some handle even higher-stakes services—suicide assessment, trauma treatment, mental illness diagnosis—where clinical error can cost lives. Yet under the DOE rule, MFTs, counselors, and clinical social workers are limited to $20,500 annually in federal loans.
"This isn't about education policy," said Coalition representatives. "It's about whether the federal government will make rational decisions or arbitrary ones. It's about whether we'll support or sabotage the mental health workforce. The answer from this Department appears to be sabotage."
The Real-World Devastation:
Consider Sarah, a 26-year-old case manager earning $38,000 annually who wants to become a licensed therapist. Under current rules, she could manage. Under the proposed rule, she'd face $900-1,100 monthly private loan payments on a $42,000 starting salary—consuming 75% of her take-home pay before rent, food, or transportation. She'll abandon her dream. Under the DOE rule, many of these students disappear. Training programs close. Communities lose the workforce serving the most vulnerable Americans.
This Contradicts Every Federal Priority:
The rule directly contradicts the Trump administration's 2018 Executive Order directing the VA, Defense Department, and Homeland Security to ensure discharged service members have access to mental health care for one year post-discharge. Master’s level therapists provide much of that care.
It contradicts Congress's passage of the Mental Health Access Improvement Act in 2022, which for the first time allowed mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists to serve Medicare beneficiaries. Approximately 79,000 have become Medicare providers in just three years. Yet the DOE rule ensures fewer will follow.
It contradicts every federal mental health initiative—the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, community health center funding, school-based mental health programs, substance use disorder treatment expansion—all of which depend on an adequate supply of trained mental health professionals.
"The federal government is simultaneously investing billions in expanding mental health services while making it financially impossible for people to enter the profession," said Coalition representatives. "This is policy malpractice."
The Demographic Time Bomb:
Medicare beneficiaries will grow from 63 million in 2020 to 77 million in 2030. About 20% experience anxiety and/or depression—meaning 15.5 million older Americans would benefit from mental health care from licensed therapists by 2030. Yet the DOE rule ensures that as the Medicare population grows, the supply of trained therapists shrinks. First-generation and working-class students—most likely to serve rural and underserved communities—are priced out. The master’s level mental health professions become accessible only to wealthy students whose families can subsidize tuition costs.
Healthcare access becomes a luxury for the privileged.
What Must Happen:
The organizations are calling on the Department of Education to:
• Classify master's and doctoral programs in mental health and substance use necessary for licensure as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, or Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor in the "professional degree" category
• Align federal loan policy with professional reality—these fields require state licensure, specialized accreditation, extensive supervised practice, and handle high-stakes clinical services
"We've given the Department the facts," said Coalition representatives. "We've shown them how their own criteria prove that master-level programs meet professional degree status. We've documented the workforce consequences. Now they need to do their job and fix this rule.”
"America's mental health depends on it."
An alliance of eight major mental health professional organizations representing approximately 60% of America's clinical mental health workforce today sounded the alarm on a Department of Education (DOE) regulation that would make it financially impossible for thousands of talented young people to pursue careers as marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, and mental health counselors.
The Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition—that includes the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, American Counseling Association, American Mental Health Counselors Association, Association for Counselor Education and Supervision, California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, Clinical Social Work Association, National Association of Social Workers, and the National Board for Certified Counselors—submitted detailed comments opposing the proposed Reimagining and Improving Student Education (RISE) rule, which would slash federal student loan limits for mental health professionals from $50,000 to $20,500 annually while eliminating Graduate PLUS loans.
"This rule is arbitrary, economically backwards, and harmful to America's mental health," said Coalition representatives. "DOE is effectively pricing first-generation college students, rural students, and mid-career professionals out of careers helping the most vulnerable Americans. It's unconscionable."
The Crisis: 61.5 Million Americans Need Help. We are Making It Harder to Get It.
The numbers tell a devastating story. The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that 23.4% of American adults—61.5 million people—experienced mental illness in 2024. Another 7.7 million children aged 6-17 struggle with mental health conditions. Yet only half receive treatment.
Meanwhile, 163 million Americans live in federally designated mental health shortage areas. By 2037, the Health Resources and Services Administration projects catastrophic shortages: nearly 100,000 mental health counselors, 77,000 addiction counselors, 34,000 marriage and family therapists, 62,000 clinical social workers, and 38,000 school counselors.
The DOE solution? Make it financially impossible for individuals to enter the profession.
The DOE's Arbitrary Rule Makes No Sense:
Here's what makes this rule particularly infuriating: The Department has created an arbitrary list of 11 "professional degree" fields eligible for higher federal loan limits. Veterinarians? Yes. Chiropractors? Yes. Podiatrists? Yes. MFTs, clinical social workers, and mental health counselors treating suicidal patients? No. This isn't consistent policy-making. It's an arbitrary classification that contradicts the Department's own stated criteria.
Mental health professionals require the same rigorous, specialized accreditation, extensive supervised clinical training (600-1,000+ hours), state licensure examinations, and terminal degrees as the professions the Department included. Some handle even higher-stakes services—suicide assessment, trauma treatment, mental illness diagnosis—where clinical error can cost lives. Yet under the DOE rule, MFTs, counselors, and clinical social workers are limited to $20,500 annually in federal loans.
"This isn't about education policy," said Coalition representatives. "It's about whether the federal government will make rational decisions or arbitrary ones. It's about whether we'll support or sabotage the mental health workforce. The answer from this Department appears to be sabotage."
The Real-World Devastation:
Consider Sarah, a 26-year-old case manager earning $38,000 annually who wants to become a licensed therapist. Under current rules, she could manage. Under the proposed rule, she'd face $900-1,100 monthly private loan payments on a $42,000 starting salary—consuming 75% of her take-home pay before rent, food, or transportation. She'll abandon her dream. Under the DOE rule, many of these students disappear. Training programs close. Communities lose the workforce serving the most vulnerable Americans.
This Contradicts Every Federal Priority:
The rule directly contradicts the Trump administration's 2018 Executive Order directing the VA, Defense Department, and Homeland Security to ensure discharged service members have access to mental health care for one year post-discharge. Master’s level therapists provide much of that care.
It contradicts Congress's passage of the Mental Health Access Improvement Act in 2022, which for the first time allowed mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists to serve Medicare beneficiaries. Approximately 79,000 have become Medicare providers in just three years. Yet the DOE rule ensures fewer will follow.
It contradicts every federal mental health initiative—the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, community health center funding, school-based mental health programs, substance use disorder treatment expansion—all of which depend on an adequate supply of trained mental health professionals.
"The federal government is simultaneously investing billions in expanding mental health services while making it financially impossible for people to enter the profession," said Coalition representatives. "This is policy malpractice."
The Demographic Time Bomb:
Medicare beneficiaries will grow from 63 million in 2020 to 77 million in 2030. About 20% experience anxiety and/or depression—meaning 15.5 million older Americans would benefit from mental health care from licensed therapists by 2030. Yet the DOE rule ensures that as the Medicare population grows, the supply of trained therapists shrinks. First-generation and working-class students—most likely to serve rural and underserved communities—are priced out. The master’s level mental health professions become accessible only to wealthy students whose families can subsidize tuition costs.
Healthcare access becomes a luxury for the privileged.
What Must Happen:
The organizations are calling on the Department of Education to:
• Classify master's and doctoral programs in mental health and substance use necessary for licensure as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, or Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor in the "professional degree" category
• Align federal loan policy with professional reality—these fields require state licensure, specialized accreditation, extensive supervised practice, and handle high-stakes clinical services
"We've given the Department the facts," said Coalition representatives. "We've shown them how their own criteria prove that master-level programs meet professional degree status. We've documented the workforce consequences. Now they need to do their job and fix this rule.”
"America's mental health depends on it."
Contact
American Association for Marriage and Family TherapyContact
Roger D Smith
703-253-0485
aamft.org
Roger D Smith
703-253-0485
aamft.org
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