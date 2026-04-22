Author James Krehbiel's New Audiobook, “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America's Demise,” is Released
Recent audiobook release “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America's Demise” from Audiobook Network author James Krehbiel is a thought-provoking commentary that calls upon American Christians to become a part of the solution to the country’s current trajectory by fighting for Biblical truths in the political sphere.
Monument, CO, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Krehbiel, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who worked as a general contractor for forty-five years, has completed his new audiobook, “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America's Demise”: a poignant look at how American Christians must take up the mantle of guiding their nation back from the brink by allowing their beliefs to become more involved in the political process.
“I felt compelled to write this book since I feel that we, as American Christians, do not have a firm basis for what we believe concerning our involvement in the governmental space,” writes Krehbiel. “Many of us are ambivalent concerning our level of participation, feeling that Jesus would prefer that we abstain from this area of life altogether. We have been influenced by various voices, education, and media to believe principles about our country that are not grounded in historical reality. If you know in your heart that America's present course is harmful and unsustainable, I am hopeful that this small volume will bring encouragement and desire to become part of the solution to our country's worrisome trajectory.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Krehbiel’s new audiobook will help listeners better understand the importance of a Christian influence within the realms of America’s government, leading to a corrected national course and a brighter future for Americans.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America's Demise” by James Krehbiel through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“I felt compelled to write this book since I feel that we, as American Christians, do not have a firm basis for what we believe concerning our involvement in the governmental space,” writes Krehbiel. “Many of us are ambivalent concerning our level of participation, feeling that Jesus would prefer that we abstain from this area of life altogether. We have been influenced by various voices, education, and media to believe principles about our country that are not grounded in historical reality. If you know in your heart that America's present course is harmful and unsustainable, I am hopeful that this small volume will bring encouragement and desire to become part of the solution to our country's worrisome trajectory.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Krehbiel’s new audiobook will help listeners better understand the importance of a Christian influence within the realms of America’s government, leading to a corrected national course and a brighter future for Americans.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America's Demise” by James Krehbiel through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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