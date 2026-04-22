Author James Krehbiel's New Audiobook, “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America's Demise,” is Released

Recent audiobook release “A Journey of Deception: How Disregarding Biblical Truth Within the Governmental Realm Is Leading to America's Demise” from Audiobook Network author James Krehbiel is a thought-provoking commentary that calls upon American Christians to become a part of the solution to the country’s current trajectory by fighting for Biblical truths in the political sphere.