VetMyFranchise Launches AI-Powered Franchise Due Diligence Platform, Leveling the Playing Field for Prospective Franchise Buyers
Dallas, TX, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- VetMyFranchise (vetmyfranchise.com) today announced the launch of its AI-powered franchise due diligence platform, giving prospective franchise buyers access to the most comprehensive free franchise research tools on the market — along with personalized deep-dive reports at a fraction of the cost of traditional franchise consulting.
The platform has already analyzed more than 1,500 Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) and offers free AI-generated executive summaries, a side-by-side franchise comparison tool, and industry benchmark rankings — all without requiring an account or login.
The Problem: An Information Asymmetry That Costs Buyers Thousands
Franchise investing is one of the largest financial decisions most people will ever make, with initial investments often ranging from $125,000 to $450,000 or more. Yet the due diligence process has long favored franchisors and industry insiders. Franchise attorneys typically charge $2,000 to $5,000 or more for a single FDD review, and turnaround times stretch into days or weeks. Many buyers skip this step entirely, investing six figures based on a franchisor's sales pitch alone.
VetMyFranchise was built to close that gap.
How It Works
VetMyFranchise uses AI to analyze the 23 legally required items in every FDD — extracting key financial data, identifying red and green flags, benchmarking franchise systems against industry peers, and surfacing the questions buyers should be asking before they sign.
The platform offers two tiers:
Free Tier — Every franchise listing includes an AI executive summary, key stats (fees, investment ranges, royalty rates, unit counts, growth data), red and green flag analysis, industry benchmark percentiles, and access to a comparison tool that lets users evaluate up to four franchises side by side. No account required.
Pro Report ($499) — A comprehensive, 12-section deep-dive analysis personalized to the buyer's capital, location, and professional background. Covers all 23 FDD items, includes litigation risk analysis, unit economics and break-even modeling, contract risk assessment, and background-matched recommendations. Reports are delivered via email within minutes of purchase.
A Multi-Pack option is also available at $999 for three reports, saving buyers 33% per report.
Find My Franchise: AI-Powered Franchise Matching
VetMyFranchise's free AI Franchise Finder matches prospective buyers to their ideal franchise opportunity in minutes. Users answer a few questions about their budget, experience, and lifestyle preferences, and the AI analyzes over 2,000 franchise FDDs to surface personalized recommendations ranked by fit — helping buyers cut through the noise and focus on the opportunities that actually align with their goals.
For Franchisors: Claim Your Listing
VetMyFranchise also offers franchisors the ability to claim their listing for free. Claimed profiles include a verified badge, a dofollow backlink, logo placement, video, and a franchisor response section where brands can address the AI-generated FDD analysis directly. Franchisors also gain access to qualified lead delivery from high-intent buyers already researching their brand. Verification is completed within one business day.
Free Tools That Go Beyond the Competition
VetMyFranchise differentiates itself with the depth of its free offering. While most franchise research platforms gate basic data behind paywalls, VetMyFranchise provides AI-generated summaries, comparison tools, and industry benchmarks at no cost. Additional free resources include a Franchise Investment Calculator, a Franchise Readiness Quiz, and an extensive Franchise Glossary.
About VetMyFranchise
VetMyFranchise is an AI-powered franchise due diligence platform that helps prospective franchise buyers make smarter investment decisions. By combining artificial intelligence with comprehensive FDD analysis, the platform delivers independent, buyer-focused research at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional franchise consulting. Learn more at vetmyfranchise.com.
The platform has already analyzed more than 1,500 Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) and offers free AI-generated executive summaries, a side-by-side franchise comparison tool, and industry benchmark rankings — all without requiring an account or login.
The Problem: An Information Asymmetry That Costs Buyers Thousands
Franchise investing is one of the largest financial decisions most people will ever make, with initial investments often ranging from $125,000 to $450,000 or more. Yet the due diligence process has long favored franchisors and industry insiders. Franchise attorneys typically charge $2,000 to $5,000 or more for a single FDD review, and turnaround times stretch into days or weeks. Many buyers skip this step entirely, investing six figures based on a franchisor's sales pitch alone.
VetMyFranchise was built to close that gap.
How It Works
VetMyFranchise uses AI to analyze the 23 legally required items in every FDD — extracting key financial data, identifying red and green flags, benchmarking franchise systems against industry peers, and surfacing the questions buyers should be asking before they sign.
The platform offers two tiers:
Free Tier — Every franchise listing includes an AI executive summary, key stats (fees, investment ranges, royalty rates, unit counts, growth data), red and green flag analysis, industry benchmark percentiles, and access to a comparison tool that lets users evaluate up to four franchises side by side. No account required.
Pro Report ($499) — A comprehensive, 12-section deep-dive analysis personalized to the buyer's capital, location, and professional background. Covers all 23 FDD items, includes litigation risk analysis, unit economics and break-even modeling, contract risk assessment, and background-matched recommendations. Reports are delivered via email within minutes of purchase.
A Multi-Pack option is also available at $999 for three reports, saving buyers 33% per report.
Find My Franchise: AI-Powered Franchise Matching
VetMyFranchise's free AI Franchise Finder matches prospective buyers to their ideal franchise opportunity in minutes. Users answer a few questions about their budget, experience, and lifestyle preferences, and the AI analyzes over 2,000 franchise FDDs to surface personalized recommendations ranked by fit — helping buyers cut through the noise and focus on the opportunities that actually align with their goals.
For Franchisors: Claim Your Listing
VetMyFranchise also offers franchisors the ability to claim their listing for free. Claimed profiles include a verified badge, a dofollow backlink, logo placement, video, and a franchisor response section where brands can address the AI-generated FDD analysis directly. Franchisors also gain access to qualified lead delivery from high-intent buyers already researching their brand. Verification is completed within one business day.
Free Tools That Go Beyond the Competition
VetMyFranchise differentiates itself with the depth of its free offering. While most franchise research platforms gate basic data behind paywalls, VetMyFranchise provides AI-generated summaries, comparison tools, and industry benchmarks at no cost. Additional free resources include a Franchise Investment Calculator, a Franchise Readiness Quiz, and an extensive Franchise Glossary.
About VetMyFranchise
VetMyFranchise is an AI-powered franchise due diligence platform that helps prospective franchise buyers make smarter investment decisions. By combining artificial intelligence with comprehensive FDD analysis, the platform delivers independent, buyer-focused research at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional franchise consulting. Learn more at vetmyfranchise.com.
Contact
VetMyFranchiseContact
Jason Adams
469-846-0962
https://vetmyfranchise.com/
Jason Adams
469-846-0962
https://vetmyfranchise.com/
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