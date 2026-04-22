Ground Agents Solutions S.L. Launches MyCantera, an AI-Powered Management Platform for Soccer Clubs
Ground Agents Solutions S.L. has launched MyCantera (mycantera.com), an AI-powered SaaS platform that gives youth and amateur soccer clubs the tools of rofessional academies: squad management, match RSVPs, registration, Stripe payments, and an AI coaching assistant. Built by Director Juan Sanchez with Ramy Karmouta as Head of Strategic Partnerships, MyCantera is free to start and integrates directly with Odisea Tours for training trips to Spain.
Madrid, Spain, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ground Agents Solutions S.L., the Madrid-based group travel and sports technology company, today announced the public launch of MyCantera (mycantera.com), a software-as-a-service platform that gives youth and amateur soccer clubs the operational tools typically reserved for professional academies.
MyCantera combines player and squad management, match scheduling, family RSVPs, registration forms, Stripe-based payments, and an AI coaching assistant into a single mobile-first app. The platform is built on Next.js and Firebase, ships as an installable PWA, and integrates with Odisea Tours, the company's international soccer travel arm, so clubs can book training tours directly from the dashboard.
Clubs of any size can sign up for a free account. A Pro tier unlocks five AI features including session planning, opposition analysis, and player development reports.
Quote from Juan on why he built MyCantera, "The gap it fills for everyday clubs, and what the launch means for Ground Agents Solutions," said Juan Sanchez, Director and Founder of Ground Agents Solutions S.L.
Quote from Ramy on partnerships, "The clubs already signed up, and what operators or federations should expect from the next 12 months," said Ramy Karmouta, Head of Strategic Partnerships at MyCantera.
Key features available at launch:
- Player profiles, squad lists, and match calendars with family RSVPs.
- Registration form builder with Stripe payments and installment plans.
- AI session planner, drills library, and coaching chat.
- In-app notifications, role-based access, and public club pages.
- Native integration with Odisea Tours for training trips to Spain.
About Ground Agents Solutions S.L.
Founded in 2005, Ground Agents Solutions S.L. is a Madrid-based company that specializes in group travel and sports technology.
Its portfolio includes MyCantera, Odisea Tours, and I Wasn't There. The company serves clubs, schools, veterans' groups, and youth academies across Europe and the Americas.
MyCantera combines player and squad management, match scheduling, family RSVPs, registration forms, Stripe-based payments, and an AI coaching assistant into a single mobile-first app. The platform is built on Next.js and Firebase, ships as an installable PWA, and integrates with Odisea Tours, the company's international soccer travel arm, so clubs can book training tours directly from the dashboard.
Clubs of any size can sign up for a free account. A Pro tier unlocks five AI features including session planning, opposition analysis, and player development reports.
Quote from Juan on why he built MyCantera, "The gap it fills for everyday clubs, and what the launch means for Ground Agents Solutions," said Juan Sanchez, Director and Founder of Ground Agents Solutions S.L.
Quote from Ramy on partnerships, "The clubs already signed up, and what operators or federations should expect from the next 12 months," said Ramy Karmouta, Head of Strategic Partnerships at MyCantera.
Key features available at launch:
- Player profiles, squad lists, and match calendars with family RSVPs.
- Registration form builder with Stripe payments and installment plans.
- AI session planner, drills library, and coaching chat.
- In-app notifications, role-based access, and public club pages.
- Native integration with Odisea Tours for training trips to Spain.
About Ground Agents Solutions S.L.
Founded in 2005, Ground Agents Solutions S.L. is a Madrid-based company that specializes in group travel and sports technology.
Its portfolio includes MyCantera, Odisea Tours, and I Wasn't There. The company serves clubs, schools, veterans' groups, and youth academies across Europe and the Americas.
Contact
Ground Agents Solutions SlContact
Juan Sanchez
34670059797
groundagentssolutions.com
Juan Sanchez
34670059797
groundagentssolutions.com
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