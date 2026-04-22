Ground Agents Solutions S.L. Launches MyCantera, an AI-Powered Management Platform for Soccer Clubs

Ground Agents Solutions S.L. has launched MyCantera (mycantera.com), an AI-powered SaaS platform that gives youth and amateur soccer clubs the tools of rofessional academies: squad management, match RSVPs, registration, Stripe payments, and an AI coaching assistant. Built by Director Juan Sanchez with Ramy Karmouta as Head of Strategic Partnerships, MyCantera is free to start and integrates directly with Odisea Tours for training trips to Spain.