Author Rhonda Parsons's New Audiobook, "Take Five," is a Heartfelt Series of Poems and Stories That Aim to Lift Spirits and Help Make the World Brighter
Recent audiobook release “Take Five” from Audiobook Network author Rhonda Parsons is a stirring and thought-provoking collection of short stories and poems that invite listeners to follow along as different individuals explore healing and growth while moving forward. Deeply personal and candid, “Take Five” is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.
Rockford, IL, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda Parsons, who, in addition to writing, enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with the family chihuahuas, has completed her new audiobook, “Take Five”: a compelling series of poems and short stories that explores the lives of individuals as they heal from past traumas while navigating an uncertain future.
“Healing, thriving, joy, inner peace, and less suffering—these are gifts that are truly to be cherished,” writes Parsons. “How do we acquire these gifts in this chaotic world? Mindfulness of emotional patterns of energy is the key. [I am] a person using these feelings to help [me] live [my] best life. This energy is infused into every poem and story [I write]. Let’s read for joy!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rhonda Parsons’s new audiobook is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners with each entry, weaving an honest and thought-provoking series full of emotional depth.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Take Five” by Rhonda Parsons through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Healing, thriving, joy, inner peace, and less suffering—these are gifts that are truly to be cherished,” writes Parsons. “How do we acquire these gifts in this chaotic world? Mindfulness of emotional patterns of energy is the key. [I am] a person using these feelings to help [me] live [my] best life. This energy is infused into every poem and story [I write]. Let’s read for joy!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rhonda Parsons’s new audiobook is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners with each entry, weaving an honest and thought-provoking series full of emotional depth.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Take Five” by Rhonda Parsons through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
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