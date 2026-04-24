Author Rhonda Parsons's New Audiobook, "Take Five," is a Heartfelt Series of Poems and Stories That Aim to Lift Spirits and Help Make the World Brighter

Recent audiobook release “Take Five” from Audiobook Network author Rhonda Parsons is a stirring and thought-provoking collection of short stories and poems that invite listeners to follow along as different individuals explore healing and growth while moving forward. Deeply personal and candid, “Take Five” is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.