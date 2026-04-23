SYOKAMI Launches Premium 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, Blending Japanese Heritage with Modern Home Cooking

SYOKAMI has launched its premium 14-piece kitchen knife set (ASIN: B0GJCPPST1) on Amazon, blending traditional Japanese forging techniques with modern materials. Crafted through a 56-step process, the set delivers exceptional sharpness, balance, and durability for everyday home cooking. Featuring a magnetic wooden block, ergonomic Pakkawood handles, FSC-certified materials, and a lifetime warranty, the set offers both functionality and elegant design—ideal for personal use or gifting.