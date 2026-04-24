Six Word Wonder 2026 Writing Contest Launch
Submissions opened for the 2026 Six Word Wonder Contest
Los Angeles, CA, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Can You Tell a Story in Only Six Words? Los Angeles Author Launches Global Search for 2026 “Six Word Wonder”
Doug Weller, the Los Angeles-based author and creator of the acclaimed Six Word Wonder series, has officially opened submissions for the 2026 Six Word Wonder Contest. Writers from across the globe are invited to master the art of extreme brevity for a chance to be published in the upcoming 2026 anthology.
The contest challenges entrants to craft a complete narrative, be it a thriller, a tragedy, or a comedy, in exactly six words. By stripping away the excess, the artform highlights the emotional core of storytelling in its most concentrated form.
“We live in an age of rapid-fire communication, but a true six-word story isn’t just a sentence; it can be an entire world,” says creator Doug Weller. “This contest is about finding the soul of a narrative, be it a six word story, poem, memoir, or joke.”
Key Highlights for the 2026 Contest:
• Free Entry: In a move to keep creative expression accessible to everyone, the contest remains free to enter for all participants.
• September 30 Deadline: To ensure the 2026 anthology is available for the holiday season, the submission window will close strictly on September 30, 2026.
• A Global Literary Community: Past contests have attracted entries from every continent, featuring everyone from established poets to first-time writers and students.
• The Prize of Publication: The winner will be crowned Six Word Wonder 2026, receive $100, and be featured in the official Six Word Wonder 2026 anthology alongside all shortlisted entried.
Submissions are currently being accepted via the official contest portal at dougweller.net/contest. Participants can also follow the journey on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @sixwordwonder.
About the Six Word Wonder Project: The Six Word Wonder project is a celebration of micro-fiction and the power of creative constraints. Through a series of best-selling anthologies and a vibrant digital community, it has become the premier global platform for six-word storytelling.
Connect with Six Word Wonder:
Instagram: @sixwordwonder
Facebook: @sixwordwonder
dougweller.net/contest
Contact: Doug Weller
Email: contact@dougweller.net
Website: dougweller.net/contest
Doug Weller, the Los Angeles-based author and creator of the acclaimed Six Word Wonder series, has officially opened submissions for the 2026 Six Word Wonder Contest. Writers from across the globe are invited to master the art of extreme brevity for a chance to be published in the upcoming 2026 anthology.
The contest challenges entrants to craft a complete narrative, be it a thriller, a tragedy, or a comedy, in exactly six words. By stripping away the excess, the artform highlights the emotional core of storytelling in its most concentrated form.
“We live in an age of rapid-fire communication, but a true six-word story isn’t just a sentence; it can be an entire world,” says creator Doug Weller. “This contest is about finding the soul of a narrative, be it a six word story, poem, memoir, or joke.”
Key Highlights for the 2026 Contest:
• Free Entry: In a move to keep creative expression accessible to everyone, the contest remains free to enter for all participants.
• September 30 Deadline: To ensure the 2026 anthology is available for the holiday season, the submission window will close strictly on September 30, 2026.
• A Global Literary Community: Past contests have attracted entries from every continent, featuring everyone from established poets to first-time writers and students.
• The Prize of Publication: The winner will be crowned Six Word Wonder 2026, receive $100, and be featured in the official Six Word Wonder 2026 anthology alongside all shortlisted entried.
Submissions are currently being accepted via the official contest portal at dougweller.net/contest. Participants can also follow the journey on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @sixwordwonder.
About the Six Word Wonder Project: The Six Word Wonder project is a celebration of micro-fiction and the power of creative constraints. Through a series of best-selling anthologies and a vibrant digital community, it has become the premier global platform for six-word storytelling.
Connect with Six Word Wonder:
Instagram: @sixwordwonder
Facebook: @sixwordwonder
dougweller.net/contest
Contact: Doug Weller
Email: contact@dougweller.net
Website: dougweller.net/contest
Contact
Hebe PublicationsContact
Doug Weller
424-413-3714
https://dougweller.net
Doug Weller
424-413-3714
https://dougweller.net
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