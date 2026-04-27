Author Lor E. Lynn's New Audiobook, “The Second Angel: A Home Office Lord's Novel,” is a Compelling Period Romance That Follows a Damsel Who is Saved by a Handsome Lord

Recent audiobook release “The Second Angel: A Home Office Lord's Novel” from Audiobook Network author Lor E. Lynn is a fascinating and engaging tale that centers around the chance encounter between Lord Charles Hawkly and the rescued damsel, Lady Angelique Barnes, who find themselves instantly attracted to each other only to discover they may be torn apart in time.