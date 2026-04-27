Author Lor E. Lynn's New Audiobook, “The Second Angel: A Home Office Lord's Novel,” is a Compelling Period Romance That Follows a Damsel Who is Saved by a Handsome Lord
Recent audiobook release “The Second Angel: A Home Office Lord's Novel” from Audiobook Network author Lor E. Lynn is a fascinating and engaging tale that centers around the chance encounter between Lord Charles Hawkly and the rescued damsel, Lady Angelique Barnes, who find themselves instantly attracted to each other only to discover they may be torn apart in time.
New York, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lor E. Lynn, who currently resides in West Central Wisconsin with her husband of 25 years, as well as her critters, has completed her new audiobook, “The Second Angel: A Home Office Lord's Novel”: a captivating romance between a young lord and a rescued damsel who are seemingly brought together by fate, but whose future remains unclear.
“Lord Charles Hawkly, the new Duke of Hawkhurst is still reeling,” writes Lynn. “First his father died at New Year's, then his brother died in a fall that may not have been an accident at all. If it wasn't for his best friend's wife giving birth, he'd think bad luck was following him. They say bad things happen in threes. So what could possibly be next?
“At the bequest of her father, Lady Angelique Barnes is on her way to London for the season with her maid after mourning the death of her mother. Unfortunately, an unavoidable crash has left her injured and her maid dead. It's as if someone is trying to keep her from London. Thankfully the young lord of the adjoining estate has kindly offered to put her up while she recovers. Could this be the ‘Prince Charming’ she dreamed of as a little girl?
“Unsatisfied gentry and disgruntled soldiers are running rampant through the Hawkhurst estate and surrounding lands. The ongoing investigation reveals things are not as they seem and decisions must be made. Charles has found his own personal angel. The question is, can he keep her?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Lor E. Lynn’s new audiobook will take listeners on a thrilling ride as they follow along on the whirlwind romance between Lord Charles and Lady Angelique, and all the challenges they’ll be forced to overcome if they have any hope of staying together. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “The Second Angel: A Home Office Lord's Novel” will keep listeners on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion that will have them wanting to revisit this enthralling tale over and over again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Second Angel: A Home Office Lord's Novel” by Lor E. Lynn through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Lord Charles Hawkly, the new Duke of Hawkhurst is still reeling,” writes Lynn. “First his father died at New Year's, then his brother died in a fall that may not have been an accident at all. If it wasn't for his best friend's wife giving birth, he'd think bad luck was following him. They say bad things happen in threes. So what could possibly be next?
“At the bequest of her father, Lady Angelique Barnes is on her way to London for the season with her maid after mourning the death of her mother. Unfortunately, an unavoidable crash has left her injured and her maid dead. It's as if someone is trying to keep her from London. Thankfully the young lord of the adjoining estate has kindly offered to put her up while she recovers. Could this be the ‘Prince Charming’ she dreamed of as a little girl?
“Unsatisfied gentry and disgruntled soldiers are running rampant through the Hawkhurst estate and surrounding lands. The ongoing investigation reveals things are not as they seem and decisions must be made. Charles has found his own personal angel. The question is, can he keep her?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Lor E. Lynn’s new audiobook will take listeners on a thrilling ride as they follow along on the whirlwind romance between Lord Charles and Lady Angelique, and all the challenges they’ll be forced to overcome if they have any hope of staying together. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “The Second Angel: A Home Office Lord's Novel” will keep listeners on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion that will have them wanting to revisit this enthralling tale over and over again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Second Angel: A Home Office Lord's Novel” by Lor E. Lynn through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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