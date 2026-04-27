Author Lor E. Lynn's New Audiobook, “The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel,” Follows Lord Cortland’s Investigation Into a Shipping Company Owner’s Missing Daughter
Recent audiobook release “The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel” from Audiobook Network author Lor E. Lynn is a compelling novel that centers around Lord Edgar Cortland, who is assigned to investigate the Twisted Rose Shipping Company, as well as locate the company owner’s daughter, who has run away to escape an arranged marriage.
New York, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lor E. Lynn, who currently resides in West Central Wisconsin with her husband of thirty years as well as her critters, has completed her new audiobook, “The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel”: a riveting story of a Lord’s journey to find a missing woman who has run away from her home to avoid an arranged marriage, only for this simple mission to become a much more involved case.
“Being recently promoted to full-time member at the Home Office was a highlight for Lord Edgar Cortland, but it was quickly overshadowed by a series of missions that first sent Lord Blakely off to America after a kidnapping, then Lord Davenport to identify the imposter that was now the spy, B. Edgar himself has been tasked with investigating the Twisted Rose Shipping Company as well as locating the Duke of Greaves's errant daughter,” writes Lynn. “After situating a recently returned school friend into a position at the Home Office, both young lords head out.
“When a young Lady Juliana Greaves left home, it was to escape the betrothal her stepmother was attempting to entrap her in. For four years she has been free to pursue other activities along with her schooling. But now her father insists she return home and enlists Lord Cortland to track her down. An amusing game of cat and mouse ensues.
“The Home Office's central investigation gets a lead, when suddenly their top suspect becomes the victim of a shooting. There are bigger issues threatening England than any of the lords realize. Which only leaves one question: Who is Thorne?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Lor E. Lynn’s new audiobook will transport listeners as they follow along on this thrilling story of missing persons and shocking truths. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord’s Novel” will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, keeping them eager for more right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel” by Lor E. Lynn through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Being recently promoted to full-time member at the Home Office was a highlight for Lord Edgar Cortland, but it was quickly overshadowed by a series of missions that first sent Lord Blakely off to America after a kidnapping, then Lord Davenport to identify the imposter that was now the spy, B. Edgar himself has been tasked with investigating the Twisted Rose Shipping Company as well as locating the Duke of Greaves's errant daughter,” writes Lynn. “After situating a recently returned school friend into a position at the Home Office, both young lords head out.
“When a young Lady Juliana Greaves left home, it was to escape the betrothal her stepmother was attempting to entrap her in. For four years she has been free to pursue other activities along with her schooling. But now her father insists she return home and enlists Lord Cortland to track her down. An amusing game of cat and mouse ensues.
“The Home Office's central investigation gets a lead, when suddenly their top suspect becomes the victim of a shooting. There are bigger issues threatening England than any of the lords realize. Which only leaves one question: Who is Thorne?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Lor E. Lynn’s new audiobook will transport listeners as they follow along on this thrilling story of missing persons and shocking truths. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord’s Novel” will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, keeping them eager for more right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel” by Lor E. Lynn through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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