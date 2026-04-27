Author Lor E. Lynn's New Audiobook, “The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel,” Follows Lord Cortland’s Investigation Into a Shipping Company Owner’s Missing Daughter

Recent audiobook release “The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel” from Audiobook Network author Lor E. Lynn is a compelling novel that centers around Lord Edgar Cortland, who is assigned to investigate the Twisted Rose Shipping Company, as well as locate the company owner’s daughter, who has run away to escape an arranged marriage.