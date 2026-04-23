Tasha Antell Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Mesa, AZ, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tasha Antell of Mesa, Arizona, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the cleaning service industry. Tasha Antell will be included in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Tasha Antell
Tasha Antell is the CEO of Olive Cleaning Co., where she oversees daily operations for residential and commercial cleaning services, including Airbnb properties. Olive Cleaning Co. provides professional cleaning services such as home cleaning, office cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, post-construction cleaning, and deep cleaning. The company serves clients across Mesa, Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert, and surrounding areas in Arizona.
Antell’s business emphasizes reliable, professional service with attention to detail, offering tailored cleaning solutions designed to meet the needs of both families and businesses. The company also incorporates eco-friendly practices as part of its service approach.
In addition to managing her business, Antell is also involved in business coaching, providing guidance and support within her field.
Antell holds a B.S. in business management from the University of Phoenix and has earned an H.R. certificate.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Tasha Antell
Tasha Antell is the CEO of Olive Cleaning Co., where she oversees daily operations for residential and commercial cleaning services, including Airbnb properties. Olive Cleaning Co. provides professional cleaning services such as home cleaning, office cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, post-construction cleaning, and deep cleaning. The company serves clients across Mesa, Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert, and surrounding areas in Arizona.
Antell’s business emphasizes reliable, professional service with attention to detail, offering tailored cleaning solutions designed to meet the needs of both families and businesses. The company also incorporates eco-friendly practices as part of its service approach.
In addition to managing her business, Antell is also involved in business coaching, providing guidance and support within her field.
Antell holds a B.S. in business management from the University of Phoenix and has earned an H.R. certificate.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories