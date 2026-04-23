Dr. Lynn Chilton Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Faithhope, AL, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Lynn Chilton of Fairhope, Alabama, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Dr. Lynn Chilton will be included in the summer issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Lynn Chilton
Dr. Lynn Chilton is a retired professor of nursing from the University of South Alabama. Throughout her career, she shared her extensive expertise in healthcare education and clinical practice. Dr. Chilton specialized in gerontology, end-of-life and palliative care, health policy, evidence-based nursing, and infectious disease. Her work reflects a longstanding commitment to advancing nursing knowledge and improving patient care through both education and research.
Dr. Chilton has earned numerous recognitions for her contributions to the field, particularly for her work as a reviewer and editor for professional journals. She received an Elsevier Reviewer Recognition Award in 2018 for reviewing manuscripts for Elsevier journals. In 2017, she was named an outstanding reviewer for both the Journal of Nurse Practitioners and Geriatric Nursing, placing her among the top 10th percentile of reviewers. In 2016, she was awarded a certificate of outstanding contribution in reviewing from the Journal of Nurse Practitioners for her dedication to peer review and manuscript development.
In 2015, Dr. Chilton was awarded a scholarship by the End of Life Nursing Education Consortium to attend an international conference on geriatric palliative and end of life care, resulting in her certification as an ELNEC Core Trainer. She has also served in editorial roles, including being invited as guest editor for the health policy issue of the Journal for Nurse Practitioners in 2015, and previously serving as health policy editor for the same publication from 2008 to 2015. In this role, she reviewed policy articles, identified additional reviewers, and supported the development and publication of policy-related research.
In addition, Dr. Chilton has been involved in leadership positions in several professional nursing organizations including: Founding member and two-time President of the Bay Area Nurse Practitioner Association (BANPA); Secretary and National Affiliate Representative for the American College of Nurse Practitioners (ACNP); President, Secretary Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurse Association (GAPNA); Three time Mississippi delegate to the American Nurses Association (ANA) ; Secretary and Health Affairs Representative for the Mississippi Nurses Association (MNA). She was elected Chair of the American Nurses Credential Certification (ANCC) which is the Board that writes the questions and sets the passing scores for the Gerontological Nurse Practitioner(GNP) Exam which GNP students must pass in order to practice.
A sought-after speaker, Dr. Chilton has given over 100 podium presentations to multiple professional organizations. She has been invited to speak at the International Roundtable on Aging at Oxford University in Oxford England, the Annual Pacific Institute for Nursing Conference, the ACNP Annual Clinical Conference, for Nurse Practitioners, NCGNP conference for the GNP Certification Exam, keynote speaker for the NCGNP Legislative update, and the Auburn University School of Pharmacology Therapeutics Conference to name a few. She has also written multiple peer reviewed articles for professional journals.
Dr. Chilton holds a DSN in health policy from the University of Alabama Birmingham, an MSN as a gerontological nurse practitioner from Mississippi University for Women, and a BSN from Marquette University. She also earned post graduate certificates as a family nurse practitioner and as an End of Life Nurse Educators Consortium Core Trainer.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Lynn Chilton
Dr. Lynn Chilton is a retired professor of nursing from the University of South Alabama. Throughout her career, she shared her extensive expertise in healthcare education and clinical practice. Dr. Chilton specialized in gerontology, end-of-life and palliative care, health policy, evidence-based nursing, and infectious disease. Her work reflects a longstanding commitment to advancing nursing knowledge and improving patient care through both education and research.
Dr. Chilton has earned numerous recognitions for her contributions to the field, particularly for her work as a reviewer and editor for professional journals. She received an Elsevier Reviewer Recognition Award in 2018 for reviewing manuscripts for Elsevier journals. In 2017, she was named an outstanding reviewer for both the Journal of Nurse Practitioners and Geriatric Nursing, placing her among the top 10th percentile of reviewers. In 2016, she was awarded a certificate of outstanding contribution in reviewing from the Journal of Nurse Practitioners for her dedication to peer review and manuscript development.
In 2015, Dr. Chilton was awarded a scholarship by the End of Life Nursing Education Consortium to attend an international conference on geriatric palliative and end of life care, resulting in her certification as an ELNEC Core Trainer. She has also served in editorial roles, including being invited as guest editor for the health policy issue of the Journal for Nurse Practitioners in 2015, and previously serving as health policy editor for the same publication from 2008 to 2015. In this role, she reviewed policy articles, identified additional reviewers, and supported the development and publication of policy-related research.
In addition, Dr. Chilton has been involved in leadership positions in several professional nursing organizations including: Founding member and two-time President of the Bay Area Nurse Practitioner Association (BANPA); Secretary and National Affiliate Representative for the American College of Nurse Practitioners (ACNP); President, Secretary Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurse Association (GAPNA); Three time Mississippi delegate to the American Nurses Association (ANA) ; Secretary and Health Affairs Representative for the Mississippi Nurses Association (MNA). She was elected Chair of the American Nurses Credential Certification (ANCC) which is the Board that writes the questions and sets the passing scores for the Gerontological Nurse Practitioner(GNP) Exam which GNP students must pass in order to practice.
A sought-after speaker, Dr. Chilton has given over 100 podium presentations to multiple professional organizations. She has been invited to speak at the International Roundtable on Aging at Oxford University in Oxford England, the Annual Pacific Institute for Nursing Conference, the ACNP Annual Clinical Conference, for Nurse Practitioners, NCGNP conference for the GNP Certification Exam, keynote speaker for the NCGNP Legislative update, and the Auburn University School of Pharmacology Therapeutics Conference to name a few. She has also written multiple peer reviewed articles for professional journals.
Dr. Chilton holds a DSN in health policy from the University of Alabama Birmingham, an MSN as a gerontological nurse practitioner from Mississippi University for Women, and a BSN from Marquette University. She also earned post graduate certificates as a family nurse practitioner and as an End of Life Nurse Educators Consortium Core Trainer.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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