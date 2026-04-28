Optimus Launches Jared, an AI Sales Rep That Helps Logistics Teams Perform Like Their Top Sellers
Optimus today announced the launch of Jared, an AI sales agent designed to help logistics sales teams prospect with the same level of preparation and judgment as their top-performing rep. Jared analyzes a logistics provider's existing book of business alongside real-time market data to surface exactly where reps should be focused - and why.
Austin, TX, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Optimus today announced the launch of Jared, an AI sales agent designed to help logistics sales teams prospect with the same level of preparation and judgment as their top-performing rep.
Most sales teams don't have a problem getting contacts. They have an execution problem. Reps still spend too much time figuring out who to call, why an account is a fit, and what angle to lead with. Jared changes that by learning from a brokerage's most profitable customers, strongest lanes, and highest-performing sales behavior - then turning those patterns into actionable guidance for every rep on the team.
"Sellers in unsexy markets don't need generic B2B leads," said Ed Stockman, CEO of Optimus. "They need a way to make more reps perform like the top 10 percent. Jared gives underperforming reps the playbook their best colleagues already run - without making them figure it out on their own."
Jared identifies high-fit opportunities, surfaces relevant account context, and prepares reps for stronger first conversations - all within existing workflows.
Key Differentiators
Prioritized, contextual intelligence - not static prospect lists
Learns from your best customers and top rep behavior - then scales those patterns across the team
Works within existing workflows - no rip-and-replace required
Availability
Try Jared free by emailing Jared@getoptimus.ai. Complete a demo to unlock five free days of access.
About Optimus
Optimus helps logistics companies unlock the value of their own data. By transforming account, lane, customer, and workflow signals into actionable intelligence, Optimus helps sales and operations teams prioritize better, prospect smarter, and improve performance across the revenue engine. Built for the realities of modern freight, Optimus makes complex data useful, accessible, and measurable.
Learn more at getoptimus.ai.
Most sales teams don't have a problem getting contacts. They have an execution problem. Reps still spend too much time figuring out who to call, why an account is a fit, and what angle to lead with. Jared changes that by learning from a brokerage's most profitable customers, strongest lanes, and highest-performing sales behavior - then turning those patterns into actionable guidance for every rep on the team.
"Sellers in unsexy markets don't need generic B2B leads," said Ed Stockman, CEO of Optimus. "They need a way to make more reps perform like the top 10 percent. Jared gives underperforming reps the playbook their best colleagues already run - without making them figure it out on their own."
Jared identifies high-fit opportunities, surfaces relevant account context, and prepares reps for stronger first conversations - all within existing workflows.
Key Differentiators
Prioritized, contextual intelligence - not static prospect lists
Learns from your best customers and top rep behavior - then scales those patterns across the team
Works within existing workflows - no rip-and-replace required
Availability
Try Jared free by emailing Jared@getoptimus.ai. Complete a demo to unlock five free days of access.
About Optimus
Optimus helps logistics companies unlock the value of their own data. By transforming account, lane, customer, and workflow signals into actionable intelligence, Optimus helps sales and operations teams prioritize better, prospect smarter, and improve performance across the revenue engine. Built for the realities of modern freight, Optimus makes complex data useful, accessible, and measurable.
Learn more at getoptimus.ai.
Contact
OptimusContact
Kelsey Galarza
949-697-8606
www.getoptimus.ai
Kelsey Galarza
949-697-8606
www.getoptimus.ai
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