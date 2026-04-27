OLEHENRIKSEN Introduces the Limited-Edition Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - The Ultimate “Passport to Chill” for Hydrated, High-Shine Lips with a Cooling Sensation

OLEHENRIKSEN, the clinical Scandinavian skincare brand known for turning efficacious formulas into craveable, sensorial experiences, is serving up a cold treat for summer heat. Meet the new Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - a limited-edition lineup of tropical, peptide-powered lip treatments designed to deliver visibly fuller-looking lips with an instantly refreshing, cooling twist.