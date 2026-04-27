OLEHENRIKSEN Introduces the Limited-Edition Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - The Ultimate “Passport to Chill” for Hydrated, High-Shine Lips with a Cooling Sensation
OLEHENRIKSEN, the clinical Scandinavian skincare brand known for turning efficacious formulas into craveable, sensorial experiences, is serving up a cold treat for summer heat. Meet the new Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - a limited-edition lineup of tropical, peptide-powered lip treatments designed to deliver visibly fuller-looking lips with an instantly refreshing, cooling twist.
New York, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OLEHENRIKSEN, the clinical Scandinavian skincare brand known for turning efficacious formulas into craveable, sensorial experiences, is serving up a cold treat for summer heat. Meet the New Pout Preserve Chillers Collection ($24 each) - a limited-edition lineup of tropical, peptide-powered lip treatments designed to deliver visibly fuller-looking lips with an instantly refreshing, cooling twist.
Created for chillseekers everywhere, this collection channels the feeling of a cold drink on a hot day - bringing together destination-inspired shades, juicy scents, and an icy cooling sensation that leaves lips looking smoother, bouncier, and visibly fuller with a glossy, chilled finish.
Your Passport to Chill Lineup Includes:
Grenada Guava ($24): sheer coral tint with a tropical guava scent
Maldives Melon ($24): sheer fuchsia tint with a juicy watermelon scent
Capri Coco Lime ($24): sheer tint with a fresh coconut-lime scent
Passport to Chill Mini Set ($35): four resort-ready mini shades for cool, hydrated lips anytime, plus an exclusive sheer purple tint, Bora Bora Berry, with a juicy blackberry scent.
The Clinically Craveable Results:
Clinically fuller-looking lips in just 1 week*
Instant + all-day hydration
Smooths the look of fine lines + improves texture
Leaves lips soft, bouncy, and visibly more defined*
Delivers a refreshing cooling sensation with every swipe
*Based on a clinical study on 39 people.
Powered by lip-specific peptides, the Chillers Collection helps visibly enhance lip volume and definition over time, while kokum + mango seed butters deeply nourish and condition. Scandinavian cloudberry oil and acai sterols boost hydration to support the lip’s moisture barrier, while a menthol-derived cooling effect delivers that signature chill factor. The formula contains a menthol derivative, which was chosen because it’s less likely to dry out or compromise the lips’ moisture barrier. It also provides a subtler, longer-lasting cooling sensation.
Each shade is designed to transport - bringing a “vacation in a swipe” energy whether you’re beach-bound or just pretending to be.
Find OLEHENRIKSEN on Social:
Instagram: @olehenriksen | TikTok: @olehenriksen
For more information please contact Tractenberg & Co. via OLE@tractenberg.com
About OLEHENRIKSEN
OLEHENRIKSEN was born out of Ole’s personal journey with cystic acne. After a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare expert, Ole was inspired to harness the transformative power of skincare and make it his life's work. It was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world’s first celebrity facialist. The “Ole Glow” became so coveted, that, in 1983, he bottled his expertly crafted formulas and launched his namesake brand.
OLEHENRIKSEN is a Scandinavian-born brand that makes clinical skincare craveable. We blend high-efficacy ingredients like Vitamin C, AHAs and peptides with nourishing botanicals, lush textures, and naturally-derived uplifting scents, for a craveable experience that delivers real clinical results—so you never have to choose between the two. We’re vegan, cruelty-free and clinically tested.
Available in 28 countries globally and in North America at Sephora, Sephora Canada, Ulta Beauty and OLEHENRIKSEN.com.
OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com.
Created for chillseekers everywhere, this collection channels the feeling of a cold drink on a hot day - bringing together destination-inspired shades, juicy scents, and an icy cooling sensation that leaves lips looking smoother, bouncier, and visibly fuller with a glossy, chilled finish.
Your Passport to Chill Lineup Includes:
Grenada Guava ($24): sheer coral tint with a tropical guava scent
Maldives Melon ($24): sheer fuchsia tint with a juicy watermelon scent
Capri Coco Lime ($24): sheer tint with a fresh coconut-lime scent
Passport to Chill Mini Set ($35): four resort-ready mini shades for cool, hydrated lips anytime, plus an exclusive sheer purple tint, Bora Bora Berry, with a juicy blackberry scent.
The Clinically Craveable Results:
Clinically fuller-looking lips in just 1 week*
Instant + all-day hydration
Smooths the look of fine lines + improves texture
Leaves lips soft, bouncy, and visibly more defined*
Delivers a refreshing cooling sensation with every swipe
*Based on a clinical study on 39 people.
Powered by lip-specific peptides, the Chillers Collection helps visibly enhance lip volume and definition over time, while kokum + mango seed butters deeply nourish and condition. Scandinavian cloudberry oil and acai sterols boost hydration to support the lip’s moisture barrier, while a menthol-derived cooling effect delivers that signature chill factor. The formula contains a menthol derivative, which was chosen because it’s less likely to dry out or compromise the lips’ moisture barrier. It also provides a subtler, longer-lasting cooling sensation.
Each shade is designed to transport - bringing a “vacation in a swipe” energy whether you’re beach-bound or just pretending to be.
Find OLEHENRIKSEN on Social:
Instagram: @olehenriksen | TikTok: @olehenriksen
For more information please contact Tractenberg & Co. via OLE@tractenberg.com
About OLEHENRIKSEN
OLEHENRIKSEN was born out of Ole’s personal journey with cystic acne. After a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare expert, Ole was inspired to harness the transformative power of skincare and make it his life's work. It was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world’s first celebrity facialist. The “Ole Glow” became so coveted, that, in 1983, he bottled his expertly crafted formulas and launched his namesake brand.
OLEHENRIKSEN is a Scandinavian-born brand that makes clinical skincare craveable. We blend high-efficacy ingredients like Vitamin C, AHAs and peptides with nourishing botanicals, lush textures, and naturally-derived uplifting scents, for a craveable experience that delivers real clinical results—so you never have to choose between the two. We’re vegan, cruelty-free and clinically tested.
Available in 28 countries globally and in North America at Sephora, Sephora Canada, Ulta Beauty and OLEHENRIKSEN.com.
OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com.
Contact
Tractenberg & CoContact
Jade Rares
(212) 929-7979
Jade Rares
(212) 929-7979
Categories