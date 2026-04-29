Local Impact, National Standard: Cenvar Roofing and QXO Join Forces to Honor Lewistown Marine Vet
Marine veteran Jared Winn recently received a free new roof installed by Cenvar Roofing & Solar’s State College branch after being selected as a winner in the 2025 QXO for Veterans program.
State College, PA, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marine veteran Jared Winn recently received a free new roof installed by Cenvar Roofing & Solar’s State College branch after being selected as a winner in the 2025 QXO for Veterans program.
Jared was nominated by his close friend and fellow Marine, Clayton, a Marine combat
correspondent and U.S. Air Force member with nearly 14 years of service. In his nomination, Clayton described Jared as a person who has embodied honesty, hard work, dependability, selflessness, and loyalty since childhood and throughout his military service.
In 2014, Jared’s father, an Air Force veteran, passed away unexpectedly, leaving Jared and his family to navigate profound loss while juggling day-to-day responsibilities. In the years since, Jared has stepped up to care for his mother, raise a newborn, operate a landscaping business, and renovate a home for his family. A deteriorating roof on that home added yet another strain to an already heavy load.
“Jared has carried so much for so long without asking for anything in return,” Clayton shared in his nomination. “He’s been there for his family, his friends, and his community. Being able to help him secure his home feels like a small way to give back for everything he’s done.”
Cenvar’s team from its State College branch, working through their Cenvar Gives program, partnered with QXO’s 2025 QXO for Veterans initiative to make the project a reality. On installation day, Cenvar crews removed the worn roofing system, replaced damaged decking, and installed a new roof designed to protect Jared’s home for years to come using quality materials provided through the program’s national partners, GAF. “This is exactly the kind of project that defines who we are as a company,” said Kody Stein, branch manager for Cenvar Roofing’s Pennsylvania office. “Jared has spent his life serving others and putting his family first. If we can use our skills to take one big worry off his plate and make sure his home is safe and dry, that’s a good day’s work for our team.”
Cenvar Roofing & Solar, which has grown from a Lynchburg, Virginia-based residential roofing company into a regional contractor with branches in multiple states including Pennsylvania, created Cenvar Gives to coordinate partnerships on projects like Jared’s and ensure that veterans and neighbors in need receive critical home repairs they might otherwise postpone or go without. Through Cenvar Gives, local branches identify and complete community projects that strengthen neighborhoods, support families, and reflect the company’s belief that a secure home is foundational to well-being.
The 2025 QXO for Veterans program, now in its seventh year, expanded to award 13 veterans, Gold Star Families, and veteran-serving organizations across North America with new roofs at no cost, installed by local professionals using TRI-BUILT® products and materials from GAF, the program’s 2026 exclusive roofing partner. Since 2018, the program has installed more than 60 roofs in partnership with local roofing contractors and suppliers.
For more information about Cenvar Gives and other community projects led by Cenvar Roofing & Solar, visit cenvargives.com. To learn more about the QXO for Veterans program, including eligibility and how to nominate a veteran or Gold Star Family, visit go.qxo.com/QXOforVeterans.
Jared was nominated by his close friend and fellow Marine, Clayton, a Marine combat
correspondent and U.S. Air Force member with nearly 14 years of service. In his nomination, Clayton described Jared as a person who has embodied honesty, hard work, dependability, selflessness, and loyalty since childhood and throughout his military service.
In 2014, Jared’s father, an Air Force veteran, passed away unexpectedly, leaving Jared and his family to navigate profound loss while juggling day-to-day responsibilities. In the years since, Jared has stepped up to care for his mother, raise a newborn, operate a landscaping business, and renovate a home for his family. A deteriorating roof on that home added yet another strain to an already heavy load.
“Jared has carried so much for so long without asking for anything in return,” Clayton shared in his nomination. “He’s been there for his family, his friends, and his community. Being able to help him secure his home feels like a small way to give back for everything he’s done.”
Cenvar’s team from its State College branch, working through their Cenvar Gives program, partnered with QXO’s 2025 QXO for Veterans initiative to make the project a reality. On installation day, Cenvar crews removed the worn roofing system, replaced damaged decking, and installed a new roof designed to protect Jared’s home for years to come using quality materials provided through the program’s national partners, GAF. “This is exactly the kind of project that defines who we are as a company,” said Kody Stein, branch manager for Cenvar Roofing’s Pennsylvania office. “Jared has spent his life serving others and putting his family first. If we can use our skills to take one big worry off his plate and make sure his home is safe and dry, that’s a good day’s work for our team.”
Cenvar Roofing & Solar, which has grown from a Lynchburg, Virginia-based residential roofing company into a regional contractor with branches in multiple states including Pennsylvania, created Cenvar Gives to coordinate partnerships on projects like Jared’s and ensure that veterans and neighbors in need receive critical home repairs they might otherwise postpone or go without. Through Cenvar Gives, local branches identify and complete community projects that strengthen neighborhoods, support families, and reflect the company’s belief that a secure home is foundational to well-being.
The 2025 QXO for Veterans program, now in its seventh year, expanded to award 13 veterans, Gold Star Families, and veteran-serving organizations across North America with new roofs at no cost, installed by local professionals using TRI-BUILT® products and materials from GAF, the program’s 2026 exclusive roofing partner. Since 2018, the program has installed more than 60 roofs in partnership with local roofing contractors and suppliers.
For more information about Cenvar Gives and other community projects led by Cenvar Roofing & Solar, visit cenvargives.com. To learn more about the QXO for Veterans program, including eligibility and how to nominate a veteran or Gold Star Family, visit go.qxo.com/QXOforVeterans.
Contact
Stego ServicesContact
Cameron Anctil
(434) 942-1313
cenvarroofing.com
Cameron Anctil
(434) 942-1313
cenvarroofing.com
Categories