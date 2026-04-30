In The Moment Financial Services Partners with Philadelphia Tax Program
Philadelphia, PA, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In The Moment Financial Services is proud to serve as an active partner in the City of Philadelphia’s Small Business Tax Program, an initiative under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration designed to support and strengthen the city’s small business community.
Through this ongoing program, In The Moment Financial Services provides professional tax preparation services to eligible small business owners across Philadelphia, helping them navigate tax requirements with greater accuracy, clarity, and confidence.
During this tax season alone, the Women-Owned firm successfully completed tax returns for 37 small businesses through the program and is currently working with an additional 12 businesses, helping them organize their financial records, gather necessary documentation, and prepare to file accurately.
“Being part of this program allows us to meet business owners where they are and provide support when it matters most,” said Jarde' Allen. “For many, this is more than just filing taxes — it’s about finally understanding their numbers and feeling in control of their business finances.”
As the program continues, the firm has worked with a diverse range of entrepreneurs across industries. Many participants are not only meeting their tax obligations but also gaining valuable insight into their financial position and identifying opportunities to improve their systems and processes.
The partnership highlights a broader need within the small business community: access to consistent, year-round financial guidance.
“Tax season often brings financial challenges to the surface,” Allen added. “Through this program, we’re helping businesses not only file accurately, but also build stronger financial habits that support long-term growth.”
In addition to its role in the City’s program, In The Moment Financial Services offers ongoing support services including bookkeeping, QuickBooks training, financial strategy sessions, and compliance check-ins to help business owners stay organized and prepared beyond tax season.
In The Moment Financial Services remains committed to supporting Philadelphia’s small businesses and contributing to a stronger, more financially informed local economy.
For more information about the program or available services, visit www.inthemoment101.com or contact them at (610)222-6150.
Through this ongoing program, In The Moment Financial Services provides professional tax preparation services to eligible small business owners across Philadelphia, helping them navigate tax requirements with greater accuracy, clarity, and confidence.
During this tax season alone, the Women-Owned firm successfully completed tax returns for 37 small businesses through the program and is currently working with an additional 12 businesses, helping them organize their financial records, gather necessary documentation, and prepare to file accurately.
“Being part of this program allows us to meet business owners where they are and provide support when it matters most,” said Jarde' Allen. “For many, this is more than just filing taxes — it’s about finally understanding their numbers and feeling in control of their business finances.”
As the program continues, the firm has worked with a diverse range of entrepreneurs across industries. Many participants are not only meeting their tax obligations but also gaining valuable insight into their financial position and identifying opportunities to improve their systems and processes.
The partnership highlights a broader need within the small business community: access to consistent, year-round financial guidance.
“Tax season often brings financial challenges to the surface,” Allen added. “Through this program, we’re helping businesses not only file accurately, but also build stronger financial habits that support long-term growth.”
In addition to its role in the City’s program, In The Moment Financial Services offers ongoing support services including bookkeeping, QuickBooks training, financial strategy sessions, and compliance check-ins to help business owners stay organized and prepared beyond tax season.
In The Moment Financial Services remains committed to supporting Philadelphia’s small businesses and contributing to a stronger, more financially informed local economy.
For more information about the program or available services, visit www.inthemoment101.com or contact them at (610)222-6150.
Contact
In The Moment Financial ServicesContact
Jarde' Allen
610-222-6150
www.inthemoment101.com
Jarde' Allen
610-222-6150
www.inthemoment101.com
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