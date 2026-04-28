ARC Clean Technology Commends DOE Effort to Expand Used Nuclear Fuel Recycling
Washington, DC, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ARC Clean Technology, Inc. (ARC) today commended the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its continued leadership in advancing used nuclear fuel recycling through new public-private partnerships, reflecting growing momentum in the United States toward a more sustainable nuclear energy future.
The DOE’s announcement marks an important step toward strengthening the nation’s nuclear energy capabilities and supporting the next generation of reactors. By working with private industry, the Department is helping drive innovation while addressing long-term energy and environmental challenges.
ARC has long supported the development of a closed nuclear fuel cycle as a way to get more energy out of existing nuclear fuel while reducing waste. Recycling used fuel allows valuable materials to be reused, increases the amount of energy that can be produced from uranium, and reduces the volume and long-term impact of nuclear waste. It can also help lower costs over time by improving fuel efficiency, reducing the need for new fuel resources, and decreasing long-term storage and disposal needs.
The ARC-100 advanced reactor is designed to work well in a future where fuel recycling is more widely used, with the ability to take advantage of recycled fuel. At the same time, it can operate using today’s once-through fuel cycle, allowing for near-term deployment while recycling infrastructure continues to develop.
“ARC strongly supports the Department of Energy’s leadership in advancing used nuclear fuel recycling,” said Irfan Ali, President and Chief Strategy Officer of ARC. “Recycling used fuel is an important opportunity to get more value from existing resources, reduce waste, strengthen energy security, and lower costs over time. The ARC-100 was designed with this future in mind, while still being able to operate using today’s fuel cycle. We see this initiative as closely aligned with our strategy and the future of nuclear energy.”
The DOE initiative includes requests for proposals from private-sector partners to develop and demonstrate new approaches to recycling used nuclear fuel. These efforts are expected to support the deployment of advanced reactors and strengthen the U.S. nuclear energy industry.
ARC remains committed to advancing innovative nuclear solutions that provide clean, reliable energy.
About ARC Clean Technology (ARC)
ARC is an advanced nuclear technology company developing the ARC-100, a 100 MWe sodium-cooled, metal-fueled fast reactor designed to provide safe, reliable, and economical carbon-free energy. The ARC-100 builds on proven technology with decades of operational experience and is designed for both grid-scale electricity generation and industrial applications, including decarbonization of heavy industry. ARC is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that support global climate goals while meeting the growing demand for clean, firm power. ARC is a recipient of an award under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), that promotes accelerated advanced SMR development in the United States and globally. ARC is headquartered in Washington, DC.
For more information, please see www.arc-cleantech.com.
Media Inquiries:
ARC Clean Technology
Sandra Donnelly
sdonnelly@arc-cleantech.com
The DOE’s announcement marks an important step toward strengthening the nation’s nuclear energy capabilities and supporting the next generation of reactors. By working with private industry, the Department is helping drive innovation while addressing long-term energy and environmental challenges.
ARC has long supported the development of a closed nuclear fuel cycle as a way to get more energy out of existing nuclear fuel while reducing waste. Recycling used fuel allows valuable materials to be reused, increases the amount of energy that can be produced from uranium, and reduces the volume and long-term impact of nuclear waste. It can also help lower costs over time by improving fuel efficiency, reducing the need for new fuel resources, and decreasing long-term storage and disposal needs.
The ARC-100 advanced reactor is designed to work well in a future where fuel recycling is more widely used, with the ability to take advantage of recycled fuel. At the same time, it can operate using today’s once-through fuel cycle, allowing for near-term deployment while recycling infrastructure continues to develop.
“ARC strongly supports the Department of Energy’s leadership in advancing used nuclear fuel recycling,” said Irfan Ali, President and Chief Strategy Officer of ARC. “Recycling used fuel is an important opportunity to get more value from existing resources, reduce waste, strengthen energy security, and lower costs over time. The ARC-100 was designed with this future in mind, while still being able to operate using today’s fuel cycle. We see this initiative as closely aligned with our strategy and the future of nuclear energy.”
The DOE initiative includes requests for proposals from private-sector partners to develop and demonstrate new approaches to recycling used nuclear fuel. These efforts are expected to support the deployment of advanced reactors and strengthen the U.S. nuclear energy industry.
ARC remains committed to advancing innovative nuclear solutions that provide clean, reliable energy.
About ARC Clean Technology (ARC)
ARC is an advanced nuclear technology company developing the ARC-100, a 100 MWe sodium-cooled, metal-fueled fast reactor designed to provide safe, reliable, and economical carbon-free energy. The ARC-100 builds on proven technology with decades of operational experience and is designed for both grid-scale electricity generation and industrial applications, including decarbonization of heavy industry. ARC is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that support global climate goals while meeting the growing demand for clean, firm power. ARC is a recipient of an award under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), that promotes accelerated advanced SMR development in the United States and globally. ARC is headquartered in Washington, DC.
For more information, please see www.arc-cleantech.com.
Media Inquiries:
ARC Clean Technology
Sandra Donnelly
sdonnelly@arc-cleantech.com
Contact
ARC Clean Technology, Inc.Contact
Sandra Donnelly
506-654-0881
https://arc-cleantech.com
Sandra Donnelly
506-654-0881
https://arc-cleantech.com
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