Langham Logistics Opens Largest Pharmaceutical Cooler in the US
Central Indiana is now home to the largest pharma-grade 2°–8°C cooler environment in the United States.
Indianapolis, IN, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Langham Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in life sciences transportation, storage, and other services, announced the opening of its newest 320,000 square foot pharmaceutical cold chain facility in Plainfield, Indiana, located adjacent to the Indianapolis International Airport. The new site is the largest pharma-grade 2°–8°C cooler environment in the United States and significantly expands Langham’s capacity to meet the growing demands of modern pharmaceutical supply chains.
The Plainfield facility has been purpose-built to meet the increasing complexity of pharmaceutical storage and distribution. With over 46,000 pallet positions of refrigerated (2°–8°C) storage, and specialized handling environments within a fully GMP-compliant operation, the facility is designed to accommodate both raw materials and finished goods, enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to consolidate operations and scale efficiently within a single, integrated platform.
As pharmaceutical companies continue to face rising pressure around compliance, quality, security and speed to market, Langham’s latest expansion directly addresses these key industry challenges. The Plainfield site enables faster onboarding, seamless system integration, and the ability to support serialization, re-palletization, case picking, and complex distribution requirements. These capabilities reflect Langham’s broader strategy of providing end-to-end logistics solutions that align with the evolving needs of biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies.
“Our clients are navigating an increasingly complex supply chain environment where quality, speed, and scalability are critical,” said Cathy Langham, Founder and CEO of Langham Logistics. “This facility is a direct response to those needs. We have built a platform that not only supports today’s requirements but positions our partners for what’s coming next.”
The facility’s proximity to a major U.S. air hub enhances both domestic and international distribution capabilities, providing clients with improved access, flexibility, and supply chain resilience. By integrating warehousing, transportation, and compliance-driven processes, Langham continues to strengthen its position as a strategic partner to pharmaceutical manufacturers across the product lifecycle.
The opening of the Plainfield facility marks a significant milestone in Langham’s continued growth within the life sciences sector. As part of its long-term expansion strategy, the company is also advancing plans for a pharmaceutical logistics facility in North Carolina, further extending its ability to support large-scale manufacturing and cold-chain demand in key U.S. markets.
Langham Logistics, headquartered in Indianapolis, has been providing global 3PL and freight management services since 1988. The company offers a comprehensive range of supply chain solutions, including temperature-controlled warehousing, domestic and international transportation, and specialized logistics services for the life sciences industry.
For more information or to request a tour of the Plainfield facility, visit www.elangham.com.
The Plainfield facility has been purpose-built to meet the increasing complexity of pharmaceutical storage and distribution. With over 46,000 pallet positions of refrigerated (2°–8°C) storage, and specialized handling environments within a fully GMP-compliant operation, the facility is designed to accommodate both raw materials and finished goods, enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to consolidate operations and scale efficiently within a single, integrated platform.
As pharmaceutical companies continue to face rising pressure around compliance, quality, security and speed to market, Langham’s latest expansion directly addresses these key industry challenges. The Plainfield site enables faster onboarding, seamless system integration, and the ability to support serialization, re-palletization, case picking, and complex distribution requirements. These capabilities reflect Langham’s broader strategy of providing end-to-end logistics solutions that align with the evolving needs of biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies.
“Our clients are navigating an increasingly complex supply chain environment where quality, speed, and scalability are critical,” said Cathy Langham, Founder and CEO of Langham Logistics. “This facility is a direct response to those needs. We have built a platform that not only supports today’s requirements but positions our partners for what’s coming next.”
The facility’s proximity to a major U.S. air hub enhances both domestic and international distribution capabilities, providing clients with improved access, flexibility, and supply chain resilience. By integrating warehousing, transportation, and compliance-driven processes, Langham continues to strengthen its position as a strategic partner to pharmaceutical manufacturers across the product lifecycle.
The opening of the Plainfield facility marks a significant milestone in Langham’s continued growth within the life sciences sector. As part of its long-term expansion strategy, the company is also advancing plans for a pharmaceutical logistics facility in North Carolina, further extending its ability to support large-scale manufacturing and cold-chain demand in key U.S. markets.
Langham Logistics, headquartered in Indianapolis, has been providing global 3PL and freight management services since 1988. The company offers a comprehensive range of supply chain solutions, including temperature-controlled warehousing, domestic and international transportation, and specialized logistics services for the life sciences industry.
For more information or to request a tour of the Plainfield facility, visit www.elangham.com.
Contact
Langham LogisticsContact
Cathy Langham
(855) 214-2844
https://elangham.com
Cathy Langham
(855) 214-2844
https://elangham.com
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