Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes Charles L. Cooper as a Featured Member
Greeley, CO, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this accolade for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper leads The Masters Financial Group, a firm that provides retirement solutions, tax-efficient investing, and insurance strategies tailored for individuals with significant assets, seasoned professionals, business leaders, and retirees. With offices in Greeley, Colorado, and Grandville, Michigan, the firm serves clients nationwide. The firm is well-regarded for its expertise in both investment and insurance services, and Cooper has built a reputation for honesty and a strong commitment to quality service, delivering consistent, long-term financial guidance to his clients for more than four decades.
Cooper is a member of the Million-Dollar Round Table (MDRT), an organization that represents a global standard of excellence in life insurance sales and client service. He also holds the designations of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®). Cooper conducts seminars focused on estate and investment planning and contributes articles to his local newspaper.
Trusted by both clients and peers, his work has earned him numerous accolades and recognition within the industry. As a member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide he has received honors including American Achievement Honoree, Influential Business Professional of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was named Professional of the Year in 2024, 2025, and 2026, and most recently recognized as an Honored Member.
Cooper worked his way through college as a railroad brakeman with Grand Trunk Railroad. He earned degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Michigan State University and began his career in law enforcement. In 1983, he left his position with the Greeley Police Department to pursue a career in financial planning.
Chuck is active in his local community through church involvement and volunteer work with various charities. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, fishing, working on cars and motorcycles, and is an avid sports fan.
For more information, visit: Home | The Masters Financial Group, Inc.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper leads The Masters Financial Group, a firm that provides retirement solutions, tax-efficient investing, and insurance strategies tailored for individuals with significant assets, seasoned professionals, business leaders, and retirees. With offices in Greeley, Colorado, and Grandville, Michigan, the firm serves clients nationwide. The firm is well-regarded for its expertise in both investment and insurance services, and Cooper has built a reputation for honesty and a strong commitment to quality service, delivering consistent, long-term financial guidance to his clients for more than four decades.
Cooper is a member of the Million-Dollar Round Table (MDRT), an organization that represents a global standard of excellence in life insurance sales and client service. He also holds the designations of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®). Cooper conducts seminars focused on estate and investment planning and contributes articles to his local newspaper.
Trusted by both clients and peers, his work has earned him numerous accolades and recognition within the industry. As a member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide he has received honors including American Achievement Honoree, Influential Business Professional of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was named Professional of the Year in 2024, 2025, and 2026, and most recently recognized as an Honored Member.
Cooper worked his way through college as a railroad brakeman with Grand Trunk Railroad. He earned degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Michigan State University and began his career in law enforcement. In 1983, he left his position with the Greeley Police Department to pursue a career in financial planning.
Chuck is active in his local community through church involvement and volunteer work with various charities. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, fishing, working on cars and motorcycles, and is an avid sports fan.
For more information, visit: Home | The Masters Financial Group, Inc.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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