American Safety Was Falling Behind Science. One Coalition Just Fixed That.
Federal Drug Testing is About to Change Forever – and it Started with One Coalition’s Fight for Public Safety
Washington, DC, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Every day, millions of Americans board planes, cross bridges, and share highways with commercial truck drivers, airline pilots, nuclear plant operators, and federal employees whose fitness for duty depends on a drug testing program that works. For decades, that program has been constrained by a regulatory barrier that prevented modern, less invasive testing methodologies from being used in federally mandated programs. That barrier is now coming down. The Food and Drug Administration has proposed eliminating the 510(k) premarket notification requirement that blocked oral fluid, hair, and other advanced testing methodologies from programs governed by the Department of Transportation, the FAA, the NRC, SAMHSA, and the U.S. military. This is not just a regulatory update. It is a long overdue modernization of a public safety program that millions of Americans depend on without knowing it.
A determined group of industry leaders came together independently, united by a shared belief that the men and women in safety sensitive jobs across this country deserved a drug testing program built for the modern era. They brought their expertise, their relationships, and their resolve, and found in NDASA an organization with the credibility, membership, and reach to carry their fight to the highest levels of government. Together they built something Washington could not ignore.
For years, testing methodologies and reagents proven effective in private sector employment testing were explicitly excluded from federally mandated programs by a 510(k) carve-out that had outlived any reasonable justification. That exclusion did not just block modern collection methods like oral fluid and hair testing. It strangled innovation across the board. Manufacturers faced costly regulatory hurdles every time they sought to add new drugs of abuse to federal testing panels or bring updated reagents to market. Fentanyl surged. Synthetic cannabinoids spread. New threats emerged. And the program designed to protect the most safety sensitive workers in the country could not keep pace. The science was there. The barrier was not about safety. It was about bureaucracy.
That coalition came together to change it, and NDASA led the charge.
Industry leaders James Greer, Chairman Emeritus of NDASA; Jo McGuire, Executive Director of NDASA; Scott Taillie, Vice Chairman of NDASA; R.H. Barry Sample, Ph.D., nationally recognized drug testing expert; and government affairs strategist Tim Monahan built the campaign from the ground up. They developed a technically airtight regulatory argument, took it directly to HHS leadership in face-to-face meetings in Washington, worked the halls of Congress, and led a coalition of industry stakeholders that gave the effort both breadth and credibility. NDASA’s voice, its 3,000 members, and its decades of industry leadership made the difference when it mattered most.
That work produced a concrete result. Representatives Andy Harris, Ben Cline, Pete Sessions, Mike Bost, Mike Collins, and Claudia Tenney sent a formal letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanding the FDA explain why it was preventing proven testing methodology from being used to protect workers in the most safety sensitive industries in the country. The letter asked for immediate action. The FDA responded.
“The industry has been waiting and wanting a federal drug testing program that puts public safety first and keeps pace with science for decades,” said Scott Taillie, Vice Chairman of NDASA. “Our nation relies on the men and women governed by DOT, FAA, NRC, and other federal programs to keep our roadways, skies, and communities safe. They deserve a program built on the best science available, not one held back by outdated regulatory barriers. Oral fluid and hair testing are less invasive, harder to cheat, and long overdue in federal programs. What this coalition accomplished by going directly to Congress and HHS and refusing to back down is something I am extraordinarily proud of. This is the first step. We are not done.”
NDASA applauds and commends the dynamic leadership and dedicated work of the small group of individuals who committed to educating federal agencies and congressional leadership that will enable much needed progress and pathways for future improvements.
The proposed rule, published in the Federal Register on May 1, 2026, under Docket No. FDA-2026-N-4268, covers fourteen categories of clinical toxicology test systems including amphetamines, cocaine, opiates, cannabinoids, benzodiazepines, and methamphetamine among others. This proposal opens the door to a broader modernization of federal drug testing policy including the expansion of oral fluid and hair testing and the ability to respond rapidly to emerging drug threats like fentanyl and synthetic cannabinoids. A 60-day public comment period is now open. NDASA will be submitting formal comments in support of the proposal and strongly encourages manufacturers, laboratories, employers, and industry associations to add their voice to the record before the comment period closes.
A determined group of industry leaders came together independently, united by a shared belief that the men and women in safety sensitive jobs across this country deserved a drug testing program built for the modern era. They brought their expertise, their relationships, and their resolve, and found in NDASA an organization with the credibility, membership, and reach to carry their fight to the highest levels of government. Together they built something Washington could not ignore.
For years, testing methodologies and reagents proven effective in private sector employment testing were explicitly excluded from federally mandated programs by a 510(k) carve-out that had outlived any reasonable justification. That exclusion did not just block modern collection methods like oral fluid and hair testing. It strangled innovation across the board. Manufacturers faced costly regulatory hurdles every time they sought to add new drugs of abuse to federal testing panels or bring updated reagents to market. Fentanyl surged. Synthetic cannabinoids spread. New threats emerged. And the program designed to protect the most safety sensitive workers in the country could not keep pace. The science was there. The barrier was not about safety. It was about bureaucracy.
That coalition came together to change it, and NDASA led the charge.
Industry leaders James Greer, Chairman Emeritus of NDASA; Jo McGuire, Executive Director of NDASA; Scott Taillie, Vice Chairman of NDASA; R.H. Barry Sample, Ph.D., nationally recognized drug testing expert; and government affairs strategist Tim Monahan built the campaign from the ground up. They developed a technically airtight regulatory argument, took it directly to HHS leadership in face-to-face meetings in Washington, worked the halls of Congress, and led a coalition of industry stakeholders that gave the effort both breadth and credibility. NDASA’s voice, its 3,000 members, and its decades of industry leadership made the difference when it mattered most.
That work produced a concrete result. Representatives Andy Harris, Ben Cline, Pete Sessions, Mike Bost, Mike Collins, and Claudia Tenney sent a formal letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanding the FDA explain why it was preventing proven testing methodology from being used to protect workers in the most safety sensitive industries in the country. The letter asked for immediate action. The FDA responded.
“The industry has been waiting and wanting a federal drug testing program that puts public safety first and keeps pace with science for decades,” said Scott Taillie, Vice Chairman of NDASA. “Our nation relies on the men and women governed by DOT, FAA, NRC, and other federal programs to keep our roadways, skies, and communities safe. They deserve a program built on the best science available, not one held back by outdated regulatory barriers. Oral fluid and hair testing are less invasive, harder to cheat, and long overdue in federal programs. What this coalition accomplished by going directly to Congress and HHS and refusing to back down is something I am extraordinarily proud of. This is the first step. We are not done.”
NDASA applauds and commends the dynamic leadership and dedicated work of the small group of individuals who committed to educating federal agencies and congressional leadership that will enable much needed progress and pathways for future improvements.
The proposed rule, published in the Federal Register on May 1, 2026, under Docket No. FDA-2026-N-4268, covers fourteen categories of clinical toxicology test systems including amphetamines, cocaine, opiates, cannabinoids, benzodiazepines, and methamphetamine among others. This proposal opens the door to a broader modernization of federal drug testing policy including the expansion of oral fluid and hair testing and the ability to respond rapidly to emerging drug threats like fentanyl and synthetic cannabinoids. A 60-day public comment period is now open. NDASA will be submitting formal comments in support of the proposal and strongly encourages manufacturers, laboratories, employers, and industry associations to add their voice to the record before the comment period closes.
Contact
National Drug and Alcohol Screening AssociationContact
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
info@ndasa.com
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
info@ndasa.com
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