Forbes Names FPC One of America’s Top Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms for 2026
Lake Success, NY, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 50 franchised executive recruitment offices, has once again been recognized on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and Best Professional Recruiting Firms for 2026.
FPC moved up to #15 in Executive Recruiting and #14 in Professional Recruiting, advancing its position in both categories while remaining among the top firms in the nation.
This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista Inc., a global leader in statistical analysis and industry rankings.
“Year over year, this recognition reflects the consistency, adaptability, and deep expertise across our network,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC National. “Our recruiters understand that today’s hiring environment demands more than speed, it requires insight, precision, and strong relationships. We’ve built a model that combines national reach with specialized expertise, allowing us to deliver results that truly impact our clients’ businesses and our candidates’ careers. It’s rewarding to see that work recognized again at the national level.”
The 2026 rankings are based on a rigorous, independent survey conducted among peers and clients in the industry. Tens of thousands of external recruiters, as well as HR leaders, hiring managers, and candidates, were invited to participate. Only the top firms nominated earned a place on the final lists.
For more information, visit www.fpcnational.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with more than 60 franchised offices across the United States. Since 1959, FPC has been delivering win-win recruiting solutions by connecting top talent with exceptional opportunities across a wide range of industries and disciplines. Through its extensive nationwide network, FPC provides job seekers with access to experienced executive recruiters, career opportunities, and personalized job search support. Advocating for both clients and candidates, FPC is committed to aligning the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been recognized on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Recruiting Firms for multiple consecutive years.
FPC moved up to #15 in Executive Recruiting and #14 in Professional Recruiting, advancing its position in both categories while remaining among the top firms in the nation.
This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista Inc., a global leader in statistical analysis and industry rankings.
“Year over year, this recognition reflects the consistency, adaptability, and deep expertise across our network,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC National. “Our recruiters understand that today’s hiring environment demands more than speed, it requires insight, precision, and strong relationships. We’ve built a model that combines national reach with specialized expertise, allowing us to deliver results that truly impact our clients’ businesses and our candidates’ careers. It’s rewarding to see that work recognized again at the national level.”
The 2026 rankings are based on a rigorous, independent survey conducted among peers and clients in the industry. Tens of thousands of external recruiters, as well as HR leaders, hiring managers, and candidates, were invited to participate. Only the top firms nominated earned a place on the final lists.
For more information, visit www.fpcnational.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with more than 60 franchised offices across the United States. Since 1959, FPC has been delivering win-win recruiting solutions by connecting top talent with exceptional opportunities across a wide range of industries and disciplines. Through its extensive nationwide network, FPC provides job seekers with access to experienced executive recruiters, career opportunities, and personalized job search support. Advocating for both clients and candidates, FPC is committed to aligning the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been recognized on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Recruiting Firms for multiple consecutive years.
Contact
FPC NationalContact
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
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