Agile Auto Appoints Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager
Newark, DE, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager. A seasoned retail automotive leader with extensive experience in dealership operations, used vehicle strategy, sales leadership, inventory management, and performance improvement, Black brings a practical operator’s perspective to Agile Auto’s mission of helping dealerships turn fragmented data into clear, accountable action.
Black has built his career inside the dealership environment, holding leadership roles that include General Manager, Operating Partner, Used Car Director, and Executive General Manager. His experience includes work with organizations such as Prestman Auto, Gulf Auto Direct, Asbury Automotive Group, Walt Massey Automotive Group, and Carmax. Throughout his career, he has earned a reputation for building high-performing teams, improving used vehicle operations, strengthening inventory discipline, and helping dealerships create more consistent, profitable outcomes.
Having led teams across sales, acquisitions, inventory, reconditioning, and overall store operations, Black understands the daily realities dealers face in today’s market. “Erich brings the kind of leadership and real-world dealership experience that perfectly aligns with Agile Auto’s mission,” said John Ellis, CEO of Agile Auto. “He understands used vehicle operations because he has lived it, led it, and improved it. His operational mindset and passion for performance will make him a tremendous asset to both Agile Auto and the dealers we serve.”
In his role with Agile Auto, Black will support dealer partners by helping them better understand and act on the intelligence within their used vehicle operations. His focus will include sales performance, inventory strategy, process accountability, client engagement, and helping dealerships use the Agile Auto Intelligence Platform to improve visibility, alignment, and decision-making across their teams.
Black holds a degree in Business from Illinois State University with a minor in Organizational Psychology.
About Agile Auto
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. Agile Auto is the first-of-its-kind intelligence platform purpose-built for used-car operations. It layers seamlessly on top of your existing IMS, DMS, and local market intelligence stack - converting raw data into actionable insights, daily decisions and measurable results.
Media Contact:
agileauto.io
info@agileautoinc.com
Black has built his career inside the dealership environment, holding leadership roles that include General Manager, Operating Partner, Used Car Director, and Executive General Manager. His experience includes work with organizations such as Prestman Auto, Gulf Auto Direct, Asbury Automotive Group, Walt Massey Automotive Group, and Carmax. Throughout his career, he has earned a reputation for building high-performing teams, improving used vehicle operations, strengthening inventory discipline, and helping dealerships create more consistent, profitable outcomes.
Having led teams across sales, acquisitions, inventory, reconditioning, and overall store operations, Black understands the daily realities dealers face in today’s market. “Erich brings the kind of leadership and real-world dealership experience that perfectly aligns with Agile Auto’s mission,” said John Ellis, CEO of Agile Auto. “He understands used vehicle operations because he has lived it, led it, and improved it. His operational mindset and passion for performance will make him a tremendous asset to both Agile Auto and the dealers we serve.”
In his role with Agile Auto, Black will support dealer partners by helping them better understand and act on the intelligence within their used vehicle operations. His focus will include sales performance, inventory strategy, process accountability, client engagement, and helping dealerships use the Agile Auto Intelligence Platform to improve visibility, alignment, and decision-making across their teams.
Black holds a degree in Business from Illinois State University with a minor in Organizational Psychology.
About Agile Auto
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. Agile Auto is the first-of-its-kind intelligence platform purpose-built for used-car operations. It layers seamlessly on top of your existing IMS, DMS, and local market intelligence stack - converting raw data into actionable insights, daily decisions and measurable results.
Media Contact:
agileauto.io
info@agileautoinc.com
Contact
Agile AutoContact
Julie Kinloch
302-469-0762
agileauto.io
Julie Kinloch
302-469-0762
agileauto.io
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