Agent4Agent Launches to Fix the Broken Referral System in Real Estate
Agent4Agent has launched to simplify real estate referrals. Built by experienced agents, the platform helps users connect, send referrals, and track deals from start to closing in one place. It replaces scattered DMs and spreadsheets with a clear, reliable system, giving agents more control, visibility, and confidence in their referral business.
Philadelphia, PA, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new platform built “by agents, for agents” officially launched this week, aiming to eliminate the chaos and inefficiency that has long defined real estate referrals.
Agent4Agent is a referral platform designed to help real estate agents connect, send referrals, and track deals from introduction to closing. All in one place.
“For something that should be simple, referrals are still messy,” said Janis Benstock, founder of Agent4Agent and a broker with nearly three decades of experience. “Agents are scrolling Facebook groups, DMing strangers, losing track of deals, and hoping they get paid. We built this to bring clarity where chaos lived.”
The platform allows agents to:
Search for agents nationwide using a map-based system
Connect based on personality, location, and specialty
Send and track referrals with built-in agreements
Receive updates throughout the transaction
Pay nothing upfront, with a flat fee only at closing
Unlike traditional referral networks or directories, Agent4Agent focuses on transparency, communication, and accountability through performance-based visibility.
The platform is free to join, with no monthly subscription required. Agents only pay a flat fee when a referral closes.
“We’re not here to replace relationships. We’re here to strengthen them,” Benstock added. “This is about keeping business in the hands of agents, not big tech.”
Agents can create their free profile and get on the map at: agent4agent.net
Media Contact:
Janis Benstock
hello@agent4agent.net
(215) 867-6507
Agent4Agent is a referral platform designed to help real estate agents connect, send referrals, and track deals from introduction to closing. All in one place.
“For something that should be simple, referrals are still messy,” said Janis Benstock, founder of Agent4Agent and a broker with nearly three decades of experience. “Agents are scrolling Facebook groups, DMing strangers, losing track of deals, and hoping they get paid. We built this to bring clarity where chaos lived.”
The platform allows agents to:
Search for agents nationwide using a map-based system
Connect based on personality, location, and specialty
Send and track referrals with built-in agreements
Receive updates throughout the transaction
Pay nothing upfront, with a flat fee only at closing
Unlike traditional referral networks or directories, Agent4Agent focuses on transparency, communication, and accountability through performance-based visibility.
The platform is free to join, with no monthly subscription required. Agents only pay a flat fee when a referral closes.
“We’re not here to replace relationships. We’re here to strengthen them,” Benstock added. “This is about keeping business in the hands of agents, not big tech.”
Agents can create their free profile and get on the map at: agent4agent.net
Media Contact:
Janis Benstock
hello@agent4agent.net
(215) 867-6507
Contact
Agent4AgentContact
Janis Benstock
215-867-6507
https://agent4agent.net
Simone Henry
hello@agent4agent.net
301-887-3213
Janis Benstock
215-867-6507
https://agent4agent.net
Simone Henry
hello@agent4agent.net
301-887-3213
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