Goldie's Pest Control Launches In2Care Mosquito Stations Across Mid-Missouri
Columbia-based Goldie's Pest Control has launched In2Care mosquito stations across seven mid-Missouri counties. Unlike sprays, the system uses mosquitoes themselves to carry larvicide back to hidden breeding sites.
Columbia, MO, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Goldie's Pest Control has added In2Care mosquito stations to the services it offers homeowners across Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Audrain, and Randolph counties.
The In2Care station is a small bucket of water set in a shaded spot in the yard. Female mosquitoes are drawn in to lay eggs. They leave coated in a fungus that kills them within about two weeks, plus a larvicide they then track to other breeding sites a technician would never find — clogged gutters, bird baths, the puddle behind the shed. The mosquitoes spread the treatment themselves.
"We had a customer last summer with a creek behind her property who'd tried every spray service in town," said Cooper Price, owner of Goldie's. "Sprays kill what's flying that afternoon. They don't touch what's hatching tomorrow. That's the gap In2Care fills, and it's why we wanted it in the program."
Setup is $89 per station and recurring service visits are $35. Stations are serviced on a regular schedule through mosquito season. The program runs alongside Goldie's existing mosquito, flea, and tick service for customers who want both.
Goldie's was founded in 2024. The company operates on a subscription model under its Goldie's Protection Plan.
Quotes are available at goldiespest.com or (573) 484-8881.
About Goldie's Pest Control Goldie's Pest Control is a locally owned residential pest control company based in Columbia, Missouri, serving seven counties across mid-Missouri. Services include recurring pest protection, termite, mosquito, and rodent control.
Media Contact:
Cooper Price
Goldie's Pest Control
(573) 484-8881
goldiespest.com
The In2Care station is a small bucket of water set in a shaded spot in the yard. Female mosquitoes are drawn in to lay eggs. They leave coated in a fungus that kills them within about two weeks, plus a larvicide they then track to other breeding sites a technician would never find — clogged gutters, bird baths, the puddle behind the shed. The mosquitoes spread the treatment themselves.
"We had a customer last summer with a creek behind her property who'd tried every spray service in town," said Cooper Price, owner of Goldie's. "Sprays kill what's flying that afternoon. They don't touch what's hatching tomorrow. That's the gap In2Care fills, and it's why we wanted it in the program."
Setup is $89 per station and recurring service visits are $35. Stations are serviced on a regular schedule through mosquito season. The program runs alongside Goldie's existing mosquito, flea, and tick service for customers who want both.
Goldie's was founded in 2024. The company operates on a subscription model under its Goldie's Protection Plan.
Quotes are available at goldiespest.com or (573) 484-8881.
About Goldie's Pest Control Goldie's Pest Control is a locally owned residential pest control company based in Columbia, Missouri, serving seven counties across mid-Missouri. Services include recurring pest protection, termite, mosquito, and rodent control.
Media Contact:
Cooper Price
Goldie's Pest Control
(573) 484-8881
goldiespest.com
Contact
Goldie's Pest ControlContact
Cooper Price
573-484-8881
www.Goldiespest.com
Cooper Price
573-484-8881
www.Goldiespest.com
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