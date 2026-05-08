World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Releases Survival Thriller THREE, Now Available on Streaming Services
Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After a successful run at a variety of film festivals, during which it won several awards, including Best Thriller at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival California, Best U.S. Feature Film at the Washington Film Awards Washington, and Best Feature Film at the Oakland Film Festival California, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation’s apocalyptic survival thriller THREE is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at home, Tubi and Fawesome TV.
Directed by Billy Higgins (Dead Blood, G.P.S, Apples and Oranges) THREE depicts a world on the edge of collapse. After a nuclear blast destroys San Francisco, three strangers, Spencer (Alia Ripley), Michelle (Deja Lopez), and Saskia (Allison von Hausen), come together for a desperate journey across the California Central Valley. As they move through a landscape filled with fallout and chaos, they find that the biggest threat to their survival is not the radiation and anarchy but the deep mistrust and personal biases they each hold.
THREE strips away the typical elements of a big studio production to focus on intense character-driven exploration. The film poses a hauntingly relevant question. This is not about surviving the end of the world, but about surviving ourselves. THREE is a timely, restrained, and powerful reminder that the human connection is both our greatest vulnerability and our only hope.
“THREE feels like it hits a different nerve today than when I first conceived it nearly 20 years ago,” stated director Billy Higgins. “It was originally written in a post-9/11 world, but bringing it to life now — in a post-COVID era, with growing division and uncertainty — gives it a new urgency. At its core, it’s about human connection, and the idea that even in the darkest moments, there’s still hope for us. I’m incredibly grateful to our cast and crew for bringing this film to life, to World Wide Motion Pictures for championing it, and to the audiences and festivals who have supported us along the way,” he further noted.
Produced by a dynamic young production team, including Billy Higgins, Drew Cercley, and Mandy Miller. With striking cinematography by T.J. Thickett, a compelling musical score by Victor Vazquez, and a screenplay written by Blake Armstrong and Billy Higgins.
“World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation is honored to introduce this award-winning thriller to American audiences,” said Paul D. Hancock, President and CEO of World Wide. “This genre represents an exciting new direction for us and offers an opportunity to expand our marketing approach for the release of compelling theatrical feature films” he added.
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and prizes from international film festivals.
Directed by Billy Higgins (Dead Blood, G.P.S, Apples and Oranges) THREE depicts a world on the edge of collapse. After a nuclear blast destroys San Francisco, three strangers, Spencer (Alia Ripley), Michelle (Deja Lopez), and Saskia (Allison von Hausen), come together for a desperate journey across the California Central Valley. As they move through a landscape filled with fallout and chaos, they find that the biggest threat to their survival is not the radiation and anarchy but the deep mistrust and personal biases they each hold.
THREE strips away the typical elements of a big studio production to focus on intense character-driven exploration. The film poses a hauntingly relevant question. This is not about surviving the end of the world, but about surviving ourselves. THREE is a timely, restrained, and powerful reminder that the human connection is both our greatest vulnerability and our only hope.
“THREE feels like it hits a different nerve today than when I first conceived it nearly 20 years ago,” stated director Billy Higgins. “It was originally written in a post-9/11 world, but bringing it to life now — in a post-COVID era, with growing division and uncertainty — gives it a new urgency. At its core, it’s about human connection, and the idea that even in the darkest moments, there’s still hope for us. I’m incredibly grateful to our cast and crew for bringing this film to life, to World Wide Motion Pictures for championing it, and to the audiences and festivals who have supported us along the way,” he further noted.
Produced by a dynamic young production team, including Billy Higgins, Drew Cercley, and Mandy Miller. With striking cinematography by T.J. Thickett, a compelling musical score by Victor Vazquez, and a screenplay written by Blake Armstrong and Billy Higgins.
“World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation is honored to introduce this award-winning thriller to American audiences,” said Paul D. Hancock, President and CEO of World Wide. “This genre represents an exciting new direction for us and offers an opportunity to expand our marketing approach for the release of compelling theatrical feature films” he added.
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and prizes from international film festivals.
Contact
World Wide Motion Pictures CorporationContact
Alyssa Beltran
714-960-7264
http://www.wwmpc.com
Alyssa Beltran
714-960-7264
http://www.wwmpc.com
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