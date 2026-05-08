Patricia L. McIntyre Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
High Rolls, NM, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patricia L. McIntyre of High Rolls, New Mexico, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding work and achievements in the field of retail. McIntyre is included in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Patricia L. McIntyre
Patricia L. McIntyre is the owner of Off the Wall, a specialty store featuring items from New Mexican artists as well as imported goods, including pottery, furniture, artwork, firepits, home goods, and furnishings. In her role, she manages daily operations and is responsible for purchasing and marketing.
In her free time, McIntyre enjoys paddle boarding, hiking, and going to the beach.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Patricia L. McIntyre
Patricia L. McIntyre is the owner of Off the Wall, a specialty store featuring items from New Mexican artists as well as imported goods, including pottery, furniture, artwork, firepits, home goods, and furnishings. In her role, she manages daily operations and is responsible for purchasing and marketing.
In her free time, McIntyre enjoys paddle boarding, hiking, and going to the beach.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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