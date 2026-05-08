Sarah Warden Named Woman of the Year for 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Maryland Heights, MO, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, was named Woman of the Year for 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Warden was selected for this honor for her outstanding accomplishments in the field of early childhood education. She is featured in a three-page spread in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Sarah Warden
Sarah Warden is the lead preschool teacher at Little Hills Learning Center located in St. Charles, Missouri. The school serves children from six weeks to five years old and Warden supports classrooms across all age groups.
Together with her team, Warden fosters a safe and welcoming environment. “We want every child to feel accepted,” she says. “Our goal is for them to develop the confidence to express themselves, socialize, be creative, and build essential life skills.” Her teaching philosophy centers on the belief that “all children are gifted—they just open their gifts at different times.” She’s known for her individualized approach to teaching, striving to cultivate each child’s unique strength.
Her journey into education began with inspiration close to home. “My role model is my mother, who not only worked in special education for over 30 years, but put herself through graduate school while raising both my brother and me,” Warden shares. Seeing her mother’s dedication to children and family shaped Sarah’s path. Later, while volunteering at her church’s preschool program, she discovered how meaningful it was to help children experience new discoveries and accomplishments.
Warden’s commitment to her students and her excellence as an educator have earned her numerous honors from P.O.W.E.R., including a Woman of the Year for 2025, a Lifetime Achievement Award, a Top Educator honor, and recognition as a Woman of the Month for December 2024. Most recently, she was featured in a three-page spread in the Winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
A graduate of St. Louis Community College, Warden earned her associate degree in Child and Family Development in 2023 and is currently working towards her second associate’s degree in teaching from St. Louis Community College, as well.
In her spare time, Sarah enjoys reading, working out, playing with her cats, baking, and taking long walks and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals.
To learn more about Sarah Warden or Little Hills Learning Center, visit: https://www.littlehillslc.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
About Sarah Warden
Sarah Warden is the lead preschool teacher at Little Hills Learning Center located in St. Charles, Missouri. The school serves children from six weeks to five years old and Warden supports classrooms across all age groups.
Together with her team, Warden fosters a safe and welcoming environment. “We want every child to feel accepted,” she says. “Our goal is for them to develop the confidence to express themselves, socialize, be creative, and build essential life skills.” Her teaching philosophy centers on the belief that “all children are gifted—they just open their gifts at different times.” She’s known for her individualized approach to teaching, striving to cultivate each child’s unique strength.
Her journey into education began with inspiration close to home. “My role model is my mother, who not only worked in special education for over 30 years, but put herself through graduate school while raising both my brother and me,” Warden shares. Seeing her mother’s dedication to children and family shaped Sarah’s path. Later, while volunteering at her church’s preschool program, she discovered how meaningful it was to help children experience new discoveries and accomplishments.
Warden’s commitment to her students and her excellence as an educator have earned her numerous honors from P.O.W.E.R., including a Woman of the Year for 2025, a Lifetime Achievement Award, a Top Educator honor, and recognition as a Woman of the Month for December 2024. Most recently, she was featured in a three-page spread in the Winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
A graduate of St. Louis Community College, Warden earned her associate degree in Child and Family Development in 2023 and is currently working towards her second associate’s degree in teaching from St. Louis Community College, as well.
In her spare time, Sarah enjoys reading, working out, playing with her cats, baking, and taking long walks and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals.
To learn more about Sarah Warden or Little Hills Learning Center, visit: https://www.littlehillslc.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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