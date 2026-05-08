B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Colorado Springs, CO, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding leadership and contributions in education and student leadership.
About B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray serves as board chair for the Colorado Military Academy. With four decades of experience in higher education, Murray has played a pivotal role in shaping educational opportunities and learning models. He is instrumental in fostering student leadership, working directly with students, and ensuring compliance across international educational initiatives.
In addition, Murray is recognized as a founder of the Colorado Military Academy, where his expertise continues to influence the development of innovative programs and student engagement on a global scale. He is also affiliated with A.M.C.S.U.S.
Murray earned his Ph.D. in international relations, comparative politics, and defense policy from the University of Texas Austin in 1979.
Outside of his professional life, he enjoys Lionel model trains and family activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray serves as board chair for the Colorado Military Academy. With four decades of experience in higher education, Murray has played a pivotal role in shaping educational opportunities and learning models. He is instrumental in fostering student leadership, working directly with students, and ensuring compliance across international educational initiatives.
In addition, Murray is recognized as a founder of the Colorado Military Academy, where his expertise continues to influence the development of innovative programs and student engagement on a global scale. He is also affiliated with A.M.C.S.U.S.
Murray earned his Ph.D. in international relations, comparative politics, and defense policy from the University of Texas Austin in 1979.
Outside of his professional life, he enjoys Lionel model trains and family activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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