Benish Shahid Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Edison, NJ, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benish Shahid of Edison, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of event services. Shahid will be recognized alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Benish Shahid
Benish Shahid is an event planner and the founder and creative director of Aisha’s Wedding Decor LLC and AWD Flowers. Launched in 2016, Shahid’s journey began as a small New Jersey-based décor service built on passion, determination, and hard work. Over the past decade, that vision has grown into a respected Tri-State operation serving New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, while now providing services across the United States.
For Shahid, décor is not simply about aesthetics; it is storytelling through space. Her mission is to introduce a fresh perspective and new vision to the industry by blending cultural authenticity with modern presentation and structured execution. Through creative direction and disciplined business management, Shahid has built scalable, multi-brand enterprises that support weddings, cultural celebrations, and corporate events nationwide.
Shahid’s in-house floral division, AWD Flowers, strengthens operational control and creative flexibility, while Aisha’s Wedding Decor reflects her broader expansion strategy, extending services beyond traditional styling into larger productions and multi-state collaborations. Through steady reinvestment, client trust, and consistent execution, her companies have achieved sustainable growth across changing markets.
Shahid specializes in South Asian and multicultural wedding design, mandap and cultural ceremony styling, and large-scale wedding stage and backdrop production. She also has expertise in fresh and silk floral design coordination, event concept development, custom floral installations, luxury centerpiece design, corporate event décor, budget structuring, scalable décor planning, and client-focused design personalization.
A devoted wife, mother of three, and proud grandmother of two, Shahid credits her supportive husband and family as the strength behind her journey. Their encouragement has helped her balance leadership, creativity, and family life while continuing to pursue national expansion.
Now entering her next chapter, Shahid is focused on expanding Aisha’s Wedding Decor and AWD Flowers into a nationally recognized event production brand, strengthening corporate event partnerships, opening a dedicated design studio and floral warehouse, building a structured team to support multi-state projects, developing in-house training programs, launching signature décor collections, and continuing to celebrate cultural diversity through innovative and modern wedding design.
Recognized for her work, Shahid received a National Quality Mark Business Award. She has also been featured in the wedding and event industry through business spotlight features, industry profiles, social media publications, wedding design showcases, client event features, corporate event décor case studies, and a 10-year anniversary leadership feature for Aisha’s Wedding Decor LLC.
Benish holds a B.A. (1992) and a B.S.B.A. in finance (2013). She also holds a Wedding MBA Certification, earned in 2020.
For more information visit:
https://www.instagram.com/awdweddings?igsh=YWZiNDdyOHY5a3Jh&utm_sour
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https://www.instagram.com/awdflowers?igsh=cG9paWlhOG05cHFo&utm_source
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About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Benish Shahid
Benish Shahid is an event planner and the founder and creative director of Aisha’s Wedding Decor LLC and AWD Flowers. Launched in 2016, Shahid’s journey began as a small New Jersey-based décor service built on passion, determination, and hard work. Over the past decade, that vision has grown into a respected Tri-State operation serving New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, while now providing services across the United States.
For Shahid, décor is not simply about aesthetics; it is storytelling through space. Her mission is to introduce a fresh perspective and new vision to the industry by blending cultural authenticity with modern presentation and structured execution. Through creative direction and disciplined business management, Shahid has built scalable, multi-brand enterprises that support weddings, cultural celebrations, and corporate events nationwide.
Shahid’s in-house floral division, AWD Flowers, strengthens operational control and creative flexibility, while Aisha’s Wedding Decor reflects her broader expansion strategy, extending services beyond traditional styling into larger productions and multi-state collaborations. Through steady reinvestment, client trust, and consistent execution, her companies have achieved sustainable growth across changing markets.
Shahid specializes in South Asian and multicultural wedding design, mandap and cultural ceremony styling, and large-scale wedding stage and backdrop production. She also has expertise in fresh and silk floral design coordination, event concept development, custom floral installations, luxury centerpiece design, corporate event décor, budget structuring, scalable décor planning, and client-focused design personalization.
A devoted wife, mother of three, and proud grandmother of two, Shahid credits her supportive husband and family as the strength behind her journey. Their encouragement has helped her balance leadership, creativity, and family life while continuing to pursue national expansion.
Now entering her next chapter, Shahid is focused on expanding Aisha’s Wedding Decor and AWD Flowers into a nationally recognized event production brand, strengthening corporate event partnerships, opening a dedicated design studio and floral warehouse, building a structured team to support multi-state projects, developing in-house training programs, launching signature décor collections, and continuing to celebrate cultural diversity through innovative and modern wedding design.
Recognized for her work, Shahid received a National Quality Mark Business Award. She has also been featured in the wedding and event industry through business spotlight features, industry profiles, social media publications, wedding design showcases, client event features, corporate event décor case studies, and a 10-year anniversary leadership feature for Aisha’s Wedding Decor LLC.
Benish holds a B.A. (1992) and a B.S.B.A. in finance (2013). She also holds a Wedding MBA Certification, earned in 2020.
For more information visit:
https://www.instagram.com/awdweddings?igsh=YWZiNDdyOHY5a3Jh&utm_sour
ce=qr
https://www.instagram.com/awdflowers?igsh=cG9paWlhOG05cHFo&utm_source
=qr
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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