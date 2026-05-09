Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. Named an Honored Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Ben Lomond, CA, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robin H. Lysne of Ben Lomond, California, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Selected for her achievements and contributions in the field of holistic healing, Lysne will be featured a full-page article in both the Spring and Summer 2026 issues of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Robin H. Lysne
Robin H. Lysne is the founder and director of The Center for the Soul, where she serves as an energy medicine practitioner in alternative medicine. Through her work, she is devoted to awakening souls and helping individuals with their blockages and express their most authentic lives. Lysne guides clients in connecting with their light and their unconditionally loving selves, and she works as a coach and mentor, intuitive and medium, gentle healer. She helps individuals clear blocks within their energy systems so they can move toward optimal health, goals, and dreams. She is also an artist and author and inspirational speaker. Lysne also offers online classes and provides Heart Path Handbook as a resource for personal growth. She is the author of 12 books, including The Mother of Us All; Divine Mother Speaks: A Way Forward, and Two Worlds, One Light, A Memoir of a Medium, which have been awarded by The International Impact Books Award in 2024 and 2025.
In addition, Lysne founded Blue Bone Books, a publishing company that supports poets and writers in bringing their books to life. She has published novels in the Legendary Women Ancestor Series, including The Legend of Randine: Entering the Sisterhood and The Legend of Randine: The Laerdal Letters, as well as a collection of true stories titled Kisti’s Royal Garden. Her creative work also spans painting, drawing, sculpture, book art, and poetry, and her books and artwork are available for purchase. She also has a book on Ceremonies of the Heart, for Children, Adults and the Earth, and two poetry books; Poems of the Lost Deer, and Mosaic; New and Collected Poems.
Lysne holds a number of degrees, including a B.F.A. in painting and art, an M.A. in spirituality and psychology, an M.F.A. in poetry and writing, and a Ph.D. in energy medicine and energy medicine practice, which she received in 2013. She began by using her natural intuition as a massage therapist and later expanded into spirit support through the guidance and training of several psychic friends, which led her into mediumship, psychic work, and energy medicine.
More information about her work can be found at: www.thecenterforthesoul.com, www.robinlysne.com, and www.bluebonebooks.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Robin H. Lysne
Robin H. Lysne is the founder and director of The Center for the Soul, where she serves as an energy medicine practitioner in alternative medicine. Through her work, she is devoted to awakening souls and helping individuals with their blockages and express their most authentic lives. Lysne guides clients in connecting with their light and their unconditionally loving selves, and she works as a coach and mentor, intuitive and medium, gentle healer. She helps individuals clear blocks within their energy systems so they can move toward optimal health, goals, and dreams. She is also an artist and author and inspirational speaker. Lysne also offers online classes and provides Heart Path Handbook as a resource for personal growth. She is the author of 12 books, including The Mother of Us All; Divine Mother Speaks: A Way Forward, and Two Worlds, One Light, A Memoir of a Medium, which have been awarded by The International Impact Books Award in 2024 and 2025.
In addition, Lysne founded Blue Bone Books, a publishing company that supports poets and writers in bringing their books to life. She has published novels in the Legendary Women Ancestor Series, including The Legend of Randine: Entering the Sisterhood and The Legend of Randine: The Laerdal Letters, as well as a collection of true stories titled Kisti’s Royal Garden. Her creative work also spans painting, drawing, sculpture, book art, and poetry, and her books and artwork are available for purchase. She also has a book on Ceremonies of the Heart, for Children, Adults and the Earth, and two poetry books; Poems of the Lost Deer, and Mosaic; New and Collected Poems.
Lysne holds a number of degrees, including a B.F.A. in painting and art, an M.A. in spirituality and psychology, an M.F.A. in poetry and writing, and a Ph.D. in energy medicine and energy medicine practice, which she received in 2013. She began by using her natural intuition as a massage therapist and later expanded into spirit support through the guidance and training of several psychic friends, which led her into mediumship, psychic work, and energy medicine.
More information about her work can be found at: www.thecenterforthesoul.com, www.robinlysne.com, and www.bluebonebooks.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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