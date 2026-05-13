BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals.
Indianapoplis, IN, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The firm's first Indiana location adds to its established network of offices across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
BHM CPA Group, a full-service certified public accounting firm with offices across the region, today announced the opening of its Indianapolis office. The expansion marks the firm's first location in Indiana and continues a pattern of deliberate growth that has established BHM as a trusted accounting and advisory resource across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, BHM CPA Group currently operates offices in Columbus, Circleville, Portsmouth, and Toledo, Ohio, Morenci, Michigan, Huntington, West Virginia, and Kentucky. The addition of Indianapolis represents the firm's eighth location and its first step into the Indiana market. Clients in Indianapolis will have access to BHM's full range of services, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business advisory, M&A consulting, and specialized practices such as R&D tax credits and state and local tax compliance.
"Indianapolis is a dynamic and growing market, and this expansion is a direct reflection of the demand we are seeing for experienced, relationship-driven CPA services in Indiana," said Doug Mayr, CEO of BHM CPA Group.
"We have spent more than 30 years building trust with clients across the region, and we look forward to bringing that same commitment to businesses and individuals in Indianapolis."
BHM CPA Group is actively welcoming new clients in the Indianapolis area. Businesses and individuals seeking accounting, tax, and advisory services are encouraged to contact BHM directly to learn how the firm can support their financial goals.
About BHM CPA Group
BHM CPA Group is a full-service certified public accounting firm founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The firm operates eight offices across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana, serving businesses and individuals throughout the region. BHM provides accounting, tax, audit, and advisory services and is known for its client-first approach, deep industry expertise, and commitment to serving as a trusted business advisor. For more information, visit www.bhmcpagroup.com.
Media Contact
BHM CPA Group
One East Campus View Blvd., Suite 300, Columbus, OH 43235
Phone: 614.389.5775
info@bhmcpagroup.com
www.bhmcpagroup.com
BHM CPA Group, a full-service certified public accounting firm with offices across the region, today announced the opening of its Indianapolis office. The expansion marks the firm's first location in Indiana and continues a pattern of deliberate growth that has established BHM as a trusted accounting and advisory resource across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, BHM CPA Group currently operates offices in Columbus, Circleville, Portsmouth, and Toledo, Ohio, Morenci, Michigan, Huntington, West Virginia, and Kentucky. The addition of Indianapolis represents the firm's eighth location and its first step into the Indiana market. Clients in Indianapolis will have access to BHM's full range of services, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business advisory, M&A consulting, and specialized practices such as R&D tax credits and state and local tax compliance.
"Indianapolis is a dynamic and growing market, and this expansion is a direct reflection of the demand we are seeing for experienced, relationship-driven CPA services in Indiana," said Doug Mayr, CEO of BHM CPA Group.
"We have spent more than 30 years building trust with clients across the region, and we look forward to bringing that same commitment to businesses and individuals in Indianapolis."
BHM CPA Group is actively welcoming new clients in the Indianapolis area. Businesses and individuals seeking accounting, tax, and advisory services are encouraged to contact BHM directly to learn how the firm can support their financial goals.
About BHM CPA Group
BHM CPA Group is a full-service certified public accounting firm founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The firm operates eight offices across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana, serving businesses and individuals throughout the region. BHM provides accounting, tax, audit, and advisory services and is known for its client-first approach, deep industry expertise, and commitment to serving as a trusted business advisor. For more information, visit www.bhmcpagroup.com.
Media Contact
BHM CPA Group
One East Campus View Blvd., Suite 300, Columbus, OH 43235
Phone: 614.389.5775
info@bhmcpagroup.com
www.bhmcpagroup.com
Contact
BHM CPA GroupContact
Greg Knarr
(317) 604-8880
www.www.bhmcpagroup.com/
Greg Knarr
(317) 604-8880
www.www.bhmcpagroup.com/
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