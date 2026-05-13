The Bayard Hotel NYC Debuts Following Full Renovation and Repositioning of Former Best Western Hospitality House
The Bayard Hotel NYC, located at 145 E 49th St in Manhattan, has reopened following a full closure and extensive renovation, transitioning from its former operation as the Best Western Hospitality House. The property now operates as a fully redesigned independent hotel, offering a modernized guest experience after a complete repositioning.
New York, NY, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Bayard Hotel NYC, located at 145 E 49th St, New York, NY, has officially reopened following a full closure and extensive renovation, marking the complete repositioning of the property from its former operation as the Best Western Hospitality House.
The hotel underwent a comprehensive transformation, including the redesign of all guest rooms, interiors, and overall guest experience. The repositioning represents a significant shift from its previous branding and operational model to a newly independent, design-forward hotel concept in Manhattan.
All accommodations have been fully updated with new layouts, furnishings, and finishes, alongside enhancements to the property’s aesthetic identity and service approach. The renovation reflects a broader strategic repositioning to better align with the evolving expectations of modern travelers visiting New York City.
“The Bayard represents a complete reimagining of the property,” said Alex Goldstein. “From the physical redesign to the guest experience, every aspect has been thoughtfully reconsidered to deliver a product that is entirely distinct from its previous iteration.”
Now operating as an independent hotel, The Bayard Hotel NYC offers a refreshed and modernized stay experience following its transformation.
For more information, please visit: https://www.thebayard.nyc/
Media Contact:
Katherine Solomon
Katherine@decariecreative.com
917-685-7198 www.thebayard.nyc/
The hotel underwent a comprehensive transformation, including the redesign of all guest rooms, interiors, and overall guest experience. The repositioning represents a significant shift from its previous branding and operational model to a newly independent, design-forward hotel concept in Manhattan.
All accommodations have been fully updated with new layouts, furnishings, and finishes, alongside enhancements to the property’s aesthetic identity and service approach. The renovation reflects a broader strategic repositioning to better align with the evolving expectations of modern travelers visiting New York City.
“The Bayard represents a complete reimagining of the property,” said Alex Goldstein. “From the physical redesign to the guest experience, every aspect has been thoughtfully reconsidered to deliver a product that is entirely distinct from its previous iteration.”
Now operating as an independent hotel, The Bayard Hotel NYC offers a refreshed and modernized stay experience following its transformation.
For more information, please visit: https://www.thebayard.nyc/
Media Contact:
Katherine Solomon
Katherine@decariecreative.com
917-685-7198 www.thebayard.nyc/
Contact
Decarie CreativeContact
Katherine Solomon
917-685-7198
decariecreative.com
Katherine Solomon
917-685-7198
decariecreative.com
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The Bayard - Guest Room
Welcome home to a little more space than you’re used to in the city. Inspired by Turtle Bay’s shoreline past, each suite feels residential with high ceilings, quiet mornings, and room to overpack. Enjoy Parachute linens, Public Goods amenities, and a fully stocked kitchen.
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