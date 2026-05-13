Meridan Zerner Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dallas, TX, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Meridan Zerner of Dallas, Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of nutrition and wellness. Zerner will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Meridan Zerner
Meridan Zerner is the founder and chief executive officer of Meridan Zerner Nutrition, a women’s health-focused nutrition company that provides evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle guidance. As a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and health coach, Zerner offers one-on-one coaching, online courses, workshops, corporate speaking services, and wellness solutions. Her work focuses on helping women in midlife build sustainable habits that support metabolic health, cognitive resilience, and overall well-being.
Also an author, Zerner has recently released “The Thoughtful 30,” a book designed to help women create realistic, consistent wellness routines through simple daily practices. The book centers on manageable goals, including fiber intake, movement, protein, and gratitude, giving readers flexible tools they can adapt to their own bodies, schedules, and needs. Through this approach, Zerner encourages women to pursue wellness in a way that is supportive, practical, and grounded in science rather than extreme or overwhelming.
Zerner is the only dietitian to be featured in a permanent exhibit in the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Texas. She can be found on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/meridan-zerner.
Meridan earned an M.S. in nutritional science from Oklahoma University in 1999.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Meridan Zerner
Meridan Zerner is the founder and chief executive officer of Meridan Zerner Nutrition, a women’s health-focused nutrition company that provides evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle guidance. As a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and health coach, Zerner offers one-on-one coaching, online courses, workshops, corporate speaking services, and wellness solutions. Her work focuses on helping women in midlife build sustainable habits that support metabolic health, cognitive resilience, and overall well-being.
Also an author, Zerner has recently released “The Thoughtful 30,” a book designed to help women create realistic, consistent wellness routines through simple daily practices. The book centers on manageable goals, including fiber intake, movement, protein, and gratitude, giving readers flexible tools they can adapt to their own bodies, schedules, and needs. Through this approach, Zerner encourages women to pursue wellness in a way that is supportive, practical, and grounded in science rather than extreme or overwhelming.
Zerner is the only dietitian to be featured in a permanent exhibit in the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Texas. She can be found on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/meridan-zerner.
Meridan earned an M.S. in nutritional science from Oklahoma University in 1999.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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