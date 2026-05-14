DocTools.CC Offers Free Legal & Tax Document Generator for US Freelancers and Self Employers — W-9, 1099 Forms, Contracts and Invoices in One Place
DocTools.CC now offers 20+ free legal and tax document tools built for US freelancers and self-employed professionals — generate an NDA, fill a W-9, create a 1099-NEC, draft a contractor agreement, or build an invoice in under a minute. No account. No lawyer. No subscription. Legal and tax forms are generated entirely in the browser, keeping sensitive data on your device.
Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Every week, millions of US freelancers run into the same problem: they need a contract, a tax form, or an invoice — and every tool that can generate one either costs money, requires a login, or puts a watermark on the result. DocTools.CC was built to fix that.
The platform's legal and tax section now covers the full paperwork lifecycle of a freelance or small business operation — at no cost, with no account required. A graphic designer can generate a Freelance Service Contract before a client call. A contractor can fill and download a W-9 in under 60 seconds before a new gig. A small business owner can produce a 1099-NEC for a vendor without opening tax software. Legal and tax forms are generated directly inside the browser, meaning sensitive financial and personal data never leaves the user's device.
What's available in the legal and tax section:
Tax and business: W-9 Form Filler, 1099-NEC Generator, Invoice Generator, Pay Stub Generator with automatic federal and state tax calculations for all 50 states, and an Estimate & Quote Builder.
Legal agreements: NDA Generator (mutual and unilateral), Independent Contractor Agreement, Freelance Service Contract, Non-Compete Agreement with state-specific compliance warnings, and Power of Attorney.
Real estate: Residential Lease Agreement for all 50 states, Rental Application Form, Property Disclosure Form, and Move-In / Move-Out Checklist.
Construction and field work: Lien Waiver Generator with statutory forms for 12 states, Construction Contract, and Change Order.
The W-9 tool illustrates how the platform approaches the user experience. Most freelancers fill a W-9 once a year, in a rush, because a client just asked for it. DocTools.CC lets them open the form in a browser, fill it field by field with built-in instructions, and download a clean PDF — no printing, no scanning, no separate PDF editor needed. The same logic applies to the 1099-NEC: a small business that paid a contractor $800 over the year can generate the correct form without paying for QuickBooks or TurboTax.
Legal documents are produced as professional, ready-to-sign PDFs. The platform's built-in e-signing tool is part of the same environment, so a user can generate a contractor agreement and collect a signature without switching tabs or opening a second app. All 91 tools across DocTools.CC share this same no-friction philosophy: one form, one result, one download.
"Freelancers and small business owners aren't looking for software — they're looking for a result," said Jean-Philippe Durrios, CEO of Bench CO. "You needed a W-9 done five minutes ago. We made that possible."
DocTools.CC is available at web search with no registration required. Any files uploaded to the platform for PDF processing are automatically deleted from servers within 30 minutes.
AboutDocTools.CC
It's a free online document platform built by SuperCode LLC, based in Hawaii. The platform offers 91+ tools covering PDF editing, image processing, format conversion, legal document generation, and US tax form preparation — all accessible in any browser, on any device, with no account required and no usage limits.
Media Contact
SuperCode LLC
legal@doctools.cc
doctools.cc
The platform's legal and tax section now covers the full paperwork lifecycle of a freelance or small business operation — at no cost, with no account required. A graphic designer can generate a Freelance Service Contract before a client call. A contractor can fill and download a W-9 in under 60 seconds before a new gig. A small business owner can produce a 1099-NEC for a vendor without opening tax software. Legal and tax forms are generated directly inside the browser, meaning sensitive financial and personal data never leaves the user's device.
What's available in the legal and tax section:
Tax and business: W-9 Form Filler, 1099-NEC Generator, Invoice Generator, Pay Stub Generator with automatic federal and state tax calculations for all 50 states, and an Estimate & Quote Builder.
Legal agreements: NDA Generator (mutual and unilateral), Independent Contractor Agreement, Freelance Service Contract, Non-Compete Agreement with state-specific compliance warnings, and Power of Attorney.
Real estate: Residential Lease Agreement for all 50 states, Rental Application Form, Property Disclosure Form, and Move-In / Move-Out Checklist.
Construction and field work: Lien Waiver Generator with statutory forms for 12 states, Construction Contract, and Change Order.
The W-9 tool illustrates how the platform approaches the user experience. Most freelancers fill a W-9 once a year, in a rush, because a client just asked for it. DocTools.CC lets them open the form in a browser, fill it field by field with built-in instructions, and download a clean PDF — no printing, no scanning, no separate PDF editor needed. The same logic applies to the 1099-NEC: a small business that paid a contractor $800 over the year can generate the correct form without paying for QuickBooks or TurboTax.
Legal documents are produced as professional, ready-to-sign PDFs. The platform's built-in e-signing tool is part of the same environment, so a user can generate a contractor agreement and collect a signature without switching tabs or opening a second app. All 91 tools across DocTools.CC share this same no-friction philosophy: one form, one result, one download.
"Freelancers and small business owners aren't looking for software — they're looking for a result," said Jean-Philippe Durrios, CEO of Bench CO. "You needed a W-9 done five minutes ago. We made that possible."
DocTools.CC is available at web search with no registration required. Any files uploaded to the platform for PDF processing are automatically deleted from servers within 30 minutes.
AboutDocTools.CC
It's a free online document platform built by SuperCode LLC, based in Hawaii. The platform offers 91+ tools covering PDF editing, image processing, format conversion, legal document generation, and US tax form preparation — all accessible in any browser, on any device, with no account required and no usage limits.
Media Contact
SuperCode LLC
legal@doctools.cc
doctools.cc
Contact
Nikos ArgyrisContact
808-900-5355
808-900-5355
Categories