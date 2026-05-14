Bonnie S. Squires Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Spring 2026 Issue
Wynnewood, PA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie S. Squires of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania is featured in a two-page article in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Squires was selected for this honor based on her significant contributions and achievements in the field of consulting.
AboutBonnie S. Squires
Bonnie S. Squires is the president of Squires Consulting, where she specializes in communications and fundraising consulting. Over the course of her career, she has worked with universities and nonprofit organizations, offering guidance to help strengthen their communications strategies and fundraising initiatives.
Along with her consulting work, Squires has held important leadership positions in both the nonprofit and higher education sectors. She served as president of the Terri Lynne Lokoff Child Care Foundation from 2006 to 2007. In that role, she collaborated with corporate leaders, childcare teachers and supervisors, and elected officials to highlight the importance of quality childcare. During her time there, Squires also worked on committees connected to the national childcare teacher awards process and ceremony, as well as major fundraising efforts including golf tournaments, bridge tournaments, and gala events.
Squires also served as special assistant to the president of Temple University from 1983 to 1989. In that position, she was a corporate officer on the board of trustees and the board of governors of Temple University Hospital, edited the alumni magazine, and established Boards of Governors for each of the university’s colleges. She also chaired honorary degree convocations and directed the university’s capital campaign, which raised $180 million. In addition, Squires produced and directed television, radio, and print advertising for Temple University.
Today, Squires is widely recognized for her opinion column in the Main Line Times and for her expertise in op-eds, writing, communications, and fundraising.
A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Bonnie holds an M.A. in English literature.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
AboutBonnie S. Squires
Bonnie S. Squires is the president of Squires Consulting, where she specializes in communications and fundraising consulting. Over the course of her career, she has worked with universities and nonprofit organizations, offering guidance to help strengthen their communications strategies and fundraising initiatives.
Along with her consulting work, Squires has held important leadership positions in both the nonprofit and higher education sectors. She served as president of the Terri Lynne Lokoff Child Care Foundation from 2006 to 2007. In that role, she collaborated with corporate leaders, childcare teachers and supervisors, and elected officials to highlight the importance of quality childcare. During her time there, Squires also worked on committees connected to the national childcare teacher awards process and ceremony, as well as major fundraising efforts including golf tournaments, bridge tournaments, and gala events.
Squires also served as special assistant to the president of Temple University from 1983 to 1989. In that position, she was a corporate officer on the board of trustees and the board of governors of Temple University Hospital, edited the alumni magazine, and established Boards of Governors for each of the university’s colleges. She also chaired honorary degree convocations and directed the university’s capital campaign, which raised $180 million. In addition, Squires produced and directed television, radio, and print advertising for Temple University.
Today, Squires is widely recognized for her opinion column in the Main Line Times and for her expertise in op-eds, writing, communications, and fundraising.
A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Bonnie holds an M.A. in English literature.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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