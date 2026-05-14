Jessica Santana Heyward Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Shreveport, LA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources/real estate. Santana Heyward will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R., Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Jessica-Santana Heyward
Jessica-Santana Heyward is the director of human resources at Vintage Realty Company in Shreveport, Louisiana, where she serves as a strategic partner to executive leadership, driving people strategy in support of organizational growth and operational performance. With a focus on workforce planning, organizational design, total rewards, and people analytics, she leads initiatives that strengthen talent pipelines, enhance employee engagement, and ensure compliance across a complex, multi-site real estate portfolio.
Jessica brings a data-informed and business-aligned approach to human capital management, positioning HR as a critical function in achieving long-term company objectives. Her leadership has contributed to the development of scalable HR infrastructure, modernization of HRIS and payroll systems, and the implementation of policies and programs that support both operational excellence and employee experience.
Prior to joining Vintage Realty Company, she held a human resources role with LifeShare Blood Center, where she supported HR operations, compliance, and culture initiatives. Her professional background also includes experience in hospitality and media, providing her with a diverse perspective on workforce dynamics and service-driven environments.
As a military spouse, Jessica has lived and worked in diverse communities, including Charleston, South Carolina. These experiences have shaped her adaptive leadership style and deepened her commitment to supporting resilient, high-performing teams in evolving environments.
She is actively engaged in community and professional service through Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., where she serves in leadership roles at both the local and regional levels. She also serves as the Foundation Director for the Northwest Louisiana chapter of Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), supporting initiatives that advance the HR profession, workforce development, and community impact.
Jessica holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management and a certificate in HR Technology and Analytics from Western Governors University. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Professional English from South Carolina State University and holds a SHRM People Analytics credential.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
About Jessica-Santana Heyward
Jessica-Santana Heyward is the director of human resources at Vintage Realty Company in Shreveport, Louisiana, where she serves as a strategic partner to executive leadership, driving people strategy in support of organizational growth and operational performance. With a focus on workforce planning, organizational design, total rewards, and people analytics, she leads initiatives that strengthen talent pipelines, enhance employee engagement, and ensure compliance across a complex, multi-site real estate portfolio.
Jessica brings a data-informed and business-aligned approach to human capital management, positioning HR as a critical function in achieving long-term company objectives. Her leadership has contributed to the development of scalable HR infrastructure, modernization of HRIS and payroll systems, and the implementation of policies and programs that support both operational excellence and employee experience.
Prior to joining Vintage Realty Company, she held a human resources role with LifeShare Blood Center, where she supported HR operations, compliance, and culture initiatives. Her professional background also includes experience in hospitality and media, providing her with a diverse perspective on workforce dynamics and service-driven environments.
As a military spouse, Jessica has lived and worked in diverse communities, including Charleston, South Carolina. These experiences have shaped her adaptive leadership style and deepened her commitment to supporting resilient, high-performing teams in evolving environments.
She is actively engaged in community and professional service through Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., where she serves in leadership roles at both the local and regional levels. She also serves as the Foundation Director for the Northwest Louisiana chapter of Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), supporting initiatives that advance the HR profession, workforce development, and community impact.
Jessica holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management and a certificate in HR Technology and Analytics from Western Governors University. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Professional English from South Carolina State University and holds a SHRM People Analytics credential.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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