Recent Release, "Unleashing the Power Within," from Audiobook Network Author Lisa McCarthy, Offers Transformative Poetry and Prose on Healing, Faith, and Liberation
Lake Orion, MI, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa McCarthy has completed a new audiobook, "Unleashing the Power Within: A Journey of Self-Discovery Through Poetry," a hybrid collection that weaves lyrical verse with reflective prose to guide listeners through life's profound passages. Structured around the seasons of human experience, this award-winning anthology explores themes of faith, healing, resilience, and joy, creating a devotional listening experience that invites contemplation and spiritual grounding.
McCarthy's journey to becoming a poet began in seventh grade, sparked by a single poem that transported her back to childhood memories of picking raspberries in her grandmother's garden. Though she later endured years of torment in a toxic environment, she refused to surrender the hope and freedom she once knew. Today, she lives the liberated life she envisioned and channels her experience into verses that honor both vulnerability and strength, offering solace to listeners navigating their own difficult seasons.
"Unleashing the Power Within" presents spiritually rich meditations on pain, triumph, and self-discovery. Listeners will find themselves drawn into passages that celebrate inner strength while embracing the courage required for genuine healing. The companion prose sections provide space for reflection, making this audiobook ideal for meditation, journaling, or intimate group discussions. At its essence, this collection stands as a testament to hope—inviting listeners to release what no longer serves them and rediscover the resilience that dwells within.
"Through poetry and reflection, I wanted to create something that meets people exactly where they are," said author Lisa McCarthy. "This audiobook is a companion for the soul, offering encouragement and light during life's most challenging moments."
Published by Audiobook Network, Lisa McCarthy's stirring audiobook delivers professional narration that brings each poem and prose section to life with emotional depth. Listeners discover a timeless resource for personal growth and spiritual renewal.
Listeners who wish to experience this inspiring audiobook can purchase "Unleashing the Power Within" at Audible and other listening platforms everywhere.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
McCarthy's journey to becoming a poet began in seventh grade, sparked by a single poem that transported her back to childhood memories of picking raspberries in her grandmother's garden. Though she later endured years of torment in a toxic environment, she refused to surrender the hope and freedom she once knew. Today, she lives the liberated life she envisioned and channels her experience into verses that honor both vulnerability and strength, offering solace to listeners navigating their own difficult seasons.
"Unleashing the Power Within" presents spiritually rich meditations on pain, triumph, and self-discovery. Listeners will find themselves drawn into passages that celebrate inner strength while embracing the courage required for genuine healing. The companion prose sections provide space for reflection, making this audiobook ideal for meditation, journaling, or intimate group discussions. At its essence, this collection stands as a testament to hope—inviting listeners to release what no longer serves them and rediscover the resilience that dwells within.
"Through poetry and reflection, I wanted to create something that meets people exactly where they are," said author Lisa McCarthy. "This audiobook is a companion for the soul, offering encouragement and light during life's most challenging moments."
Published by Audiobook Network, Lisa McCarthy's stirring audiobook delivers professional narration that brings each poem and prose section to life with emotional depth. Listeners discover a timeless resource for personal growth and spiritual renewal.
Listeners who wish to experience this inspiring audiobook can purchase "Unleashing the Power Within" at Audible and other listening platforms everywhere.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
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Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
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