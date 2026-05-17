Study: Concrete Local Work Moderates Partisanship Among Rural Residents
Abingdon, VA, May 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In a time of widespread partisan animosity across much of the United States, a just-released study of the Community Works initiative demonstrates that sustained, concrete, non-political work in rural communities reduces the intensity of partisan polarization when compared with similar “control counties.” The study was designed and overseen by Professor Nick Jacobs, a social scientist at Colby College, and the co-author of The Rural Voter. The analysis considered four rural counties in Virginia and two in Georgia with Community Works chapters, comparing them to comparable neighboring counties that had no chapters. Before and after surveys were conducted in these counties, designed by Dr. Jacobs, to assess the perceptions and feelings of rural residents about politics and the political parties.
The study period included two years of Community Works activities in Virginia and one year in Georgia.
Community Works, a program of the Rural Urban Bridge Initiative, helps liberals and Democrats living in rural areas to work side by side with their neighbors to solve local problems. The program is growing, with chapters now active in seven states.
The study’s findings were clear. According to Dr. Jacobs, “Across six counties within two states and across multiple outcome measures, Community Works consistently reduces the intensity of partisan polarization.” The clarity of the findings after such a relatively short period of time surprised both the study’s author and the leaders of the Community Works Initiative. According to Meredith Dean, National Director of Community Works, “We knew from experience on the ground that CWorks was shifting attitudes and increasing trust. But honestly, we didn’t expect that this would be statistically validated so soon.”
To learn more about the Community Works program and Dr. Jacob’s study, contact Meredith Dean at meredith@ruralurbanbridge.org, Professor Nick Jacobs at jacobsnf@gmail.com or view this recording of a May 6 briefing about the study.
The study period included two years of Community Works activities in Virginia and one year in Georgia.
Community Works, a program of the Rural Urban Bridge Initiative, helps liberals and Democrats living in rural areas to work side by side with their neighbors to solve local problems. The program is growing, with chapters now active in seven states.
The study’s findings were clear. According to Dr. Jacobs, “Across six counties within two states and across multiple outcome measures, Community Works consistently reduces the intensity of partisan polarization.” The clarity of the findings after such a relatively short period of time surprised both the study’s author and the leaders of the Community Works Initiative. According to Meredith Dean, National Director of Community Works, “We knew from experience on the ground that CWorks was shifting attitudes and increasing trust. But honestly, we didn’t expect that this would be statistically validated so soon.”
To learn more about the Community Works program and Dr. Jacob’s study, contact Meredith Dean at meredith@ruralurbanbridge.org, Professor Nick Jacobs at jacobsnf@gmail.com or view this recording of a May 6 briefing about the study.
Contact
Rural Urban Bridge InitiativeContact
Maggie Walsh
502-498-6815
uralurbanbridge.org
Maggie Walsh
502-498-6815
uralurbanbridge.org
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